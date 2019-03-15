The Anarchy Hour 3/13/19

New Noise - Refused

Ruby Soho - Rancid

Suzy Is A Headbanger - Ramones

City of Angels - The Distillers

Black Ball - The Offspring

Seed - Sublime

American Jesus - Bad Religion

Alcohol - Gang Green

The Press Corpse - Anti-Flag

Bob - NOFX

My Mind's Deceased - Battalion of Saints

Punk For A Day - Wasted Youth

Problem Child - Wasted Youth

Anxiety - The Linecutters

You Might Think He Loves You For Your Money But I Know What He Really Loves You For It's Your Brand New Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat - Death Grips

Maxwell Murder - Rancid

Waiting For Something - Jay Reatard

Blood Visions - Jay Reatard

It's So Easy - Jay Reatard

Skate Park - Andrew Jackson Jihad

All I Want - The Spits

Bring - The Spits

Slicker Drips - The White Stripes

Suggestion - Fugazi

Johanna - The Stooges

Red Shadows - T.S.O.L.

Flowers By The Door - T.S.O.L.

Public Image - Public Image Ltd.

Overkill - Motörhead

Big Take Over - Bad Brains

I'm Sick Of You - The Stooges

Drunk With Power - Discharge

Green Machine - Kyuss

Braincell Battle - Anti Cimex

Elektra - Refused

New Direction - Gorilla Biscuits

I Hate You - Verbal Abuse

Deep Six - Marilyn Manson

Me And You - Egg Hunt

Don't Bother Me - Bad Brains (Request)

