The Anarchy Hour 3/13/19

New Noise - Refused
Ruby Soho - Rancid
Suzy Is A Headbanger - Ramones
City of Angels - The Distillers
Black Ball - The Offspring
Seed - Sublime
American Jesus - Bad Religion
Alcohol - Gang Green
The Press Corpse - Anti-Flag
Bob - NOFX
My Mind's Deceased - Battalion of Saints
Punk For A Day - Wasted Youth
Problem Child - Wasted Youth
Anxiety - The Linecutters
You Might Think He Loves You For Your Money But I Know What He Really Loves You For It's Your Brand New Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat - Death Grips
Maxwell Murder - Rancid
Waiting For Something - Jay Reatard
Blood Visions - Jay Reatard
It's So Easy - Jay Reatard
Skate Park - Andrew Jackson Jihad
All I Want - The Spits
Bring - The Spits
Slicker Drips - The White Stripes
Suggestion - Fugazi
Johanna - The Stooges
Red Shadows - T.S.O.L.
Flowers By The Door - T.S.O.L.
Public Image - Public Image Ltd.
Overkill - Motörhead
Big Take Over - Bad Brains
I'm Sick Of You - The Stooges
Drunk With Power - Discharge
Green Machine - Kyuss
Braincell Battle - Anti Cimex
Elektra - Refused
New Direction - Gorilla Biscuits
I Hate You - Verbal Abuse
Deep Six - Marilyn Manson
Me And You - Egg Hunt
Don't Bother Me - Bad Brains (Request)