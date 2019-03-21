The Anarchy Hour 3/20/19

KLSU Fundraiser This Sunday (3/24/19) at Tin Roof Brewery

Come out and support your favorite radio station!!

City Of Angels - The Distillers

Don't Bother Me - Bad Brains

Decayin' With The Boys - Every Time I Die

Coolidge - Descendents

It Remembers - Every Time I Die

Waynedale - Left Lane Cruiser

Uranus - Descendents

Cashing In - Minor Threat

Beach Blanket Bongout - JFA

The New Black - Every Time I Die

Reclamation - Fugazi

Marriage - Descendents

Circles - Dag Nasty

Golden Shower Of Hits (Jerks On 45) - Circle Jerks

Fear And Trembling - Every Time I Die

TV Casualty - Misfits

Map Change - Every Time I Die

I Want Some - Beastie Boys

TV Party - Black Flag

When I Come Around - Green Day

Hybrid Moments - Misfits

Breathing - Yellowcard

All This And More - Dead Boys

Mickey Mouse Is Dead - Subhumans

Something I Learned Today - Hüsker Dü

A Fine Day To Die - Bathory

You Can't Bring Me Down - Suicidal Tendencies

Brain Stew - Green Day

2000 Light Years Away - Green Day

Ronnie I - Chaos UK

Sick Boy - GBH

No Security - Chaos UK

Boot Down The Door - Oi Polloi

The Jokes On Me - Resistance 77

All Systems Fail - The Varukers 

Decapitated - Broken Bones

