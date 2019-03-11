Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave!
This week on the Easter Egg we show off Mega Man II, a side scrolling platformer that is one of the classics of the video game industry. The best selling Mega Man game, Mega Man II really catapulted the series into popularity. Featuring 8 more robot masters, Mega Man II has even better music and gameplay from the first. Easily my favorite soundtrack from the series and definitely one of the classics worth revisiting even this many years after its release.
- Forest of Fairytales Kirill Pokrovsky Divinity: Original Sin - Musica Divina
- Spring (It's A Big World Outside) ConcernedApe Stardew Valley
- Shattered Lands Darren Korb Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- Eden NIGORO La-Mulana Original Sound Track Disk2
- Faron Woods Hajime Wakai, Shiho Fujii, Mahito Yokota, Takeshi Hama, & Koji Kondo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword ~ Expanded Video Game Soundtrack
- The Forest Naval Koji Kondo - Pikmin Pikmin Worlds
- Click Clock Wood (Spring) Grant Kirkhope Banjo-Kazooie Complete Gamerip
- Spider Dance toby fox UNDERTALE Soundtrack
- Forest Funk (Ch 1 Light World) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
- Cuddlefish Simon Chylinski @Sy1K1 Subnautica Original Soundtrack
- Quiet Forest Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
- The Tower Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 3
- Compass Disasterpeace FEZ
- Sprout Tower Jun'ichi Masuda, Go Ichinose & GAME FREAK Pokémon HeartGold & Pokémon SoulSilver: Super Music Collection
- Forest Temple Koji Kondo The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
- The Wight to Remain (4-3) Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
- Canopy Chaos David Wise Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Original Sound Version
- Fossil Falls Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fuiji, Koji Kondo Super Mario Odyssey: Original Soundtrack
- Floral Fury Kristofer Maddigan Cuphead - Original Soundtrack
- Wily Stage 1-2 Capcom Mega Man 3 Original Sound Version
- Strike the Earth! (Plains of Passage) Jake Kaufman Shovel Knight Original Soundtrack
- Emerald Hill Zone Masato Nakamura 2 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 OST
- Prehistoric Turtlesaurus Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
- Nookington's Animal Crossing Animal Crossing (GC Rip)
- Mission 1: Central Computer (Beast) Setsuo Yamamoto X-MEN: MUTANT APOCALYPSE GAMERIP
- Decade Dance Jasper Byrne Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Cabal Stomp Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson, Martin O Donnell & Paul McCartney Destiny Original Soundtrack
- Undead Man Walkin' Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
- zeroSCAR - Doombox
- Sweatshop 目黒将司 ペルソナ5 オリジナルサウンドトラック [Disc 3]
- Foreboding Shinji Hosoe 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors Soundtrack disc 1
- Repentant Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
- Frog's Theme missingNo. Warp Zone
- Sewer Surfin' (from "TMNT IV: Turtles In Time") Mariachi Entertainment System Mariachi Entertainment System
- Plantman Stage Yuko Takehara Megaman VI
- Shrine Bros Anamanaguchi Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game
- Dalmatian Station (It Gets Better Mix) virt Mighty Switch Force 2 Official Soundtrack
- Brackish (Agents Theme) Joakim Sandberg Iconoclasts OST
- Wood Man Capcom Mega Man 2 Original Sound Version