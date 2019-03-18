- Dory Previn - Atlantis
- Jackson C. Frank - China Blue
- Leon Russell - Out in The Woods
- Duffy Power - Where Am I
- The Beach Boys - Little Bird
- The Langley Schools Music Project - Venus and Mars/Rock Show
- The Millennium - 5 a.m.
- George Harrison - Run of The Mill
- John Fahey - Jesus Is A Dying Bedmaker
- The Lovin' Spoonful - Darling Be Home Soon
- Sibylle Baier - Tonight
- Buddy Miles - Down By The River
- Ten Years After - I'd Love to Change The World
- The Box Tops - Neon Rainbow
- The Association - Time For Livin'
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Safe as Milk
- Derek & The Dominos - Thorn Tree in The Garden
- Linda Perhacs - Chimacum Rain
- Crosby, Stills & Nash - Wooden Ships
- Cream - Dreaming (Jack Bruce)
- Carole King - Home Again
- Emitt Rhodes - Lullabye
- Judee sill - The Kiss