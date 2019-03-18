The Badlands logo
  1. Dory Previn - Atlantis
  2. Jackson C. Frank - China Blue
  3. Leon Russell - Out in The Woods
  4. Duffy Power - Where Am I
  5. The Beach Boys - Little Bird
  6. The Langley Schools Music Project - Venus and Mars/Rock Show
  7. The Millennium - 5 a.m.
  8. George Harrison - Run of The Mill
  9. John Fahey - Jesus Is A Dying Bedmaker
  10. The Lovin' Spoonful - Darling Be Home Soon
  11. Sibylle Baier - Tonight
  12. Buddy Miles - Down By The River
  13. Ten Years After - I'd Love to Change The World
  14. The Box Tops - Neon Rainbow
  15. The Association - Time For Livin'
  16. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Safe as Milk
  17. Derek & The Dominos - Thorn Tree in The Garden
  18. Linda Perhacs - Chimacum Rain
  19. Crosby, Stills & Nash - Wooden Ships
  20. Cream - Dreaming (Jack Bruce)
  21. Carole King - Home Again
  22. Emitt Rhodes - Lullabye
  23. Judee sill - The Kiss

