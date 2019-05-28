The Badlands logo
  1. Grace Slick - Sketches of China
  2. Terry Reid - River
  3. The Doors - Indian Summer
  4. Stephen Stills - Treetop Flyer
  5. Janis Joplin - Turtle Blues
  6. The Velvet Underground - All Tomorrow's Parties
  7. Relatively Clean Rivers - Journey Through The Valley Of
  8. Donovan - Bert's Blues
  9. The Free Design - Love You
  10. Elvis Presley - Don't
  11. Scott Walker - Montague Terrace (In Blue)
  12. The Beatles - Within You Without You
  13. Nick Drake - Things Behind the Sun
  14. Bob Dylan - Shelter From The Storm
  15. The Mamas & The Papas - Dream A Little Dream of Me
  16. The Byrds - Goin' Back 
  17. Tom Waits - I Hope That I Don't Fall in Love with You
  18. The Beach Boys - Add Some Music to Your Day

