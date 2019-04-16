The Badlands logo
  1. The Young Rascals - A Place In The Sun
  2. The Doors - The Spy
  3. Grateful Dead - Morning Dew
  4. Mark Fry - Roses for Columbus
  5. Sunforest - Lovely Day
  6. Robert Wyatt - Maryan
  7. Alexander "Skip" Spence - Little Hands
  8. Joni Mitchell - Big Yellow Taxi
  9. Neil Young - The Old Laughing Lady
  10. Bread Love And Dreams - Time's the Thief
  11. Donovan - To Sing For You
  12. Wings - Love Is Strange
  13. Trader Horne - Better Than Today
  14. Relatively Clean Rivers - Hello Sunshine
  15. Cat Stevens - Father and Son
  16. Bob Dylan - One More Cup of Coffee
  17. Neil Young - Harvest Moon
  18. Jackson C. Frank - Blues Run The Game
  19. Canned Heat - Time Was
  20. Jim Croce - Operator
  21. Pink Floyd - A Pillow of Winds

