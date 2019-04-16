- The Young Rascals - A Place In The Sun
- The Doors - The Spy
- Grateful Dead - Morning Dew
- Mark Fry - Roses for Columbus
- Sunforest - Lovely Day
- Robert Wyatt - Maryan
- Alexander "Skip" Spence - Little Hands
- Joni Mitchell - Big Yellow Taxi
- Neil Young - The Old Laughing Lady
- Bread Love And Dreams - Time's the Thief
- Donovan - To Sing For You
- Wings - Love Is Strange
- Trader Horne - Better Than Today
- Relatively Clean Rivers - Hello Sunshine
- Cat Stevens - Father and Son
- Bob Dylan - One More Cup of Coffee
- Neil Young - Harvest Moon
- Jackson C. Frank - Blues Run The Game
- Canned Heat - Time Was
- Jim Croce - Operator
- Pink Floyd - A Pillow of Winds