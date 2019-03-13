The Badlands logo
  1. Melanie - Again
  2. John Renbourn - Transfusion
  3. The Rolling Stones - Sing This All Together
  4. Grapefruit - Yesterday's Sunshine
  5. The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
  6. The Millennium - The Island
  7. The Mamas & the Papas - Got a Feelin'
  8. MC5 - Let Me Try
  9. Chad & Jeremy - A Summer Song
  10. The Byrds - Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)
  11. Nick Garrie - Can I Stay With You
  12. The Youngbloods - Dreamboat
  13. The Electric Prunes - I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
  14. The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
  15. Jimi Hendrix - Bold As Love
  16. Country Joe & The Fish - Magoo
  17. Ian & Sylvia - Rocks and Gravel
  18. Harry Nilsson - The Moonbeam Song
  19. Peter, Paul & Mary - Leaving on a Jet Plane
  20. James Taylor - The Blues Is Just a Bad Dream
  21. Love - Andmoreagain
  22. The Beach Boys - A Day in the Life of a Tree
  23. Lou Reed - Satellite of Love
  24. Donovan - Season of the Witch

Load comments