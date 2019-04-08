The Badlands logo
  1. The Mamas & The Papas - Blueberries for Breakfast
  2. Elia y Elizabeth - En los Días en Que Era Demasiado Joven
  3. Dion - Only You Know
  4. Margo Guryan - Someone I know
  5. Willie Nelson - Blue Skies
  6. Bobby Charles - Small Town Talk
  7. The Sandpipers - Louie Louie
  8. The Beatles - I'll Follow The Sun
  9. Love - She Comes in Colors
  10. Joni Mitchell - Both Sides Now
  11. John Lennon - One Day (At A Time)
  12. Vashti Bunyan - I'd Like to Walk Around in Your Mind
  13. Serge Gainsbourg - Melody
  14. Gene Clark - With Tomorrow
  15. Bob Dylan - Lay, Lady, Lay
  16. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - One Rainy Wish
  17. David Crosby - Music is Love
  18. Sagittarius - Sister Marie (instrumental)
  19. Wendy & Bonnie - The Paisley Window Pane
  20. Nico - I'll Keep It With Mine
  21. Simon & Garfunkel - Bleecker Street
  22. Nick Drake - Saturday Sun
  23. The Incredible String Band - Air
  24. John Martyn - May You Never

