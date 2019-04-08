- The Mamas & The Papas - Blueberries for Breakfast
- Elia y Elizabeth - En los Días en Que Era Demasiado Joven
- Dion - Only You Know
- Margo Guryan - Someone I know
- Willie Nelson - Blue Skies
- Bobby Charles - Small Town Talk
- The Sandpipers - Louie Louie
- The Beatles - I'll Follow The Sun
- Love - She Comes in Colors
- Joni Mitchell - Both Sides Now
- John Lennon - One Day (At A Time)
- Vashti Bunyan - I'd Like to Walk Around in Your Mind
- Serge Gainsbourg - Melody
- Gene Clark - With Tomorrow
- Bob Dylan - Lay, Lady, Lay
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - One Rainy Wish
- David Crosby - Music is Love
- Sagittarius - Sister Marie (instrumental)
- Wendy & Bonnie - The Paisley Window Pane
- Nico - I'll Keep It With Mine
- Simon & Garfunkel - Bleecker Street
- Nick Drake - Saturday Sun
- The Incredible String Band - Air
- John Martyn - May You Never