  1. Paul Les & Mary Ford - Smoke Rings
  2. Crosby, Stills & Nash - Lady of the Island
  3. Fifty Foot Hose - Fly Free
  4. Moby Grape - He
  5. Jim Sullivan - Sandman
  6. The Byrds - Tribal Gathering
  7. The Byrds - Dolphin's Smile
  8. Leon Russell - Tight Rope
  9. Simon & Garfunkel - Patterns
  10. Saggitarius - Musty Dusty
  11. Margo Guryan - 16 Words
  12. The Rolling Stones - My Girl
  13. Donovan - I Love My Shirt
  14. T. Rex - Ballrooms of Mars
  15. Graham Nash - Wounded Bird
  16. Paul McCartney - Bluebird
  17. Grapefruit - Dear Delilah
  18. Tim Buckley - Phantasmagoria in Two
  19. Simon Finn - Laughing 'Til Tomorrow
  20. Skip Spence - War in Peace
  21. Loggins & Messina - Danny's Song
  22. Soft Machine - A Certain Kind
  23. Bob Dylan - Billy 1
  24. Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya

