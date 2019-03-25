- Paul Les & Mary Ford - Smoke Rings
- Crosby, Stills & Nash - Lady of the Island
- Fifty Foot Hose - Fly Free
- Moby Grape - He
- Jim Sullivan - Sandman
- The Byrds - Tribal Gathering
- The Byrds - Dolphin's Smile
- Leon Russell - Tight Rope
- Simon & Garfunkel - Patterns
- Saggitarius - Musty Dusty
- Margo Guryan - 16 Words
- The Rolling Stones - My Girl
- Donovan - I Love My Shirt
- T. Rex - Ballrooms of Mars
- Graham Nash - Wounded Bird
- Paul McCartney - Bluebird
- Grapefruit - Dear Delilah
- Tim Buckley - Phantasmagoria in Two
- Simon Finn - Laughing 'Til Tomorrow
- Skip Spence - War in Peace
- Loggins & Messina - Danny's Song
- Soft Machine - A Certain Kind
- Bob Dylan - Billy 1
- Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya