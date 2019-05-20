The Badlands logo
  1. Blossom Dearie - Sunday Afternoon
  2. Janis Joplin, Big Brother & The Holding Company - Call on Me
  3. Trader Horne - In My Lonliness
  4. Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney - A Love For You (Jon Kelly Mix)
  5. The Five Stairsteps - Dear Prudence
  6. Medicine Head - Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
  7. Neil Young - Razor Love
  8. Blood, Sweat & Tears - Without Her
  9. Karen Dalton - Take Me
  10. Wendy & Bonnie - Endless Pathway
  11. Simon & Garfunkel - So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright
  12. The Byrds - Don't Doubt Yourself, Babe
  13. Arthur Lee - He Said, She Said
  14. Richie Havens - Sandy
  15. Tim Buckley - Dolphins
  16. Grace Slick - Come Again Toucan
  17. Fairport Convention - Farewell, Farewell
  18. Leonard Cohen - Suzanne
  19. Neil Young - Winterlong
  20. Grateful Dead - Dire Wolf

Load comments