- Blossom Dearie - Sunday Afternoon
- Janis Joplin, Big Brother & The Holding Company - Call on Me
- Trader Horne - In My Lonliness
- Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney - A Love For You (Jon Kelly Mix)
- The Five Stairsteps - Dear Prudence
- Medicine Head - Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
- Neil Young - Razor Love
- Blood, Sweat & Tears - Without Her
- Karen Dalton - Take Me
- Wendy & Bonnie - Endless Pathway
- Simon & Garfunkel - So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright
- The Byrds - Don't Doubt Yourself, Babe
- Arthur Lee - He Said, She Said
- Richie Havens - Sandy
- Tim Buckley - Dolphins
- Grace Slick - Come Again Toucan
- Fairport Convention - Farewell, Farewell
- Leonard Cohen - Suzanne
- Neil Young - Winterlong
- Grateful Dead - Dire Wolf