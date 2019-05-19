The Electric Carnival Image 5/19/19

"C'mon girls, are you ready to play?"

  1. Caravan Palace - Miracle (Boogie Belgique Remix)
  2. Parov Stelar - Gringo
  3. Backini - Champagne Flute
  4. Jenova Collective - Diamonds
  5. Caro Emerald - The Ghost of You (Illusionista Remix)
  6. Woody Herman (ft Tito Puente) - Woodchoppers Ball (Thunderball Remix)
  7. Moon Hootch - The Thought
  8. Savages y Suefo - Ballroom Breakers
  9. Odd Chap - The Stuntman Story
  10. G Swing (ft Lindstrom) - Run Joe
  11. Annella - Kisse Misse
  12. Digital Emotions - A Tisket A Tasket (Slone Remix)
  13. Tab & Anitek - Birdman
  14. Meute - You & Me
  15. !DELADAP - Get Away
  16. Deorro -  Rise and Shine (Groovy Joy Remix)
  17. Vono Box - Delirium Waltz
  18. Jazzamor - Illusiones
  19. Koop - Waltz for Koop
  20. Club des Belugas (ft Iain Mackenzie)
  21. De Phazz - Devil's Music
  22. Savages - You're My Chocolate
  23. Eric Ekstrand Ensemble - You Don't Know Me
  24. Melody Gardot - Who Will Comfort Me
  25. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Evening at Lafitte's
  26. Boogie Belgique - Old Song
  27. Saint Privat - Dolcissimi
  28. Gramatik - Late Night Jazz
  29. The Marias - Carino
