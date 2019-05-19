"C'mon girls, are you ready to play?"
- Caravan Palace - Miracle (Boogie Belgique Remix)
- Parov Stelar - Gringo
- Backini - Champagne Flute
- Jenova Collective - Diamonds
- Caro Emerald - The Ghost of You (Illusionista Remix)
- Woody Herman (ft Tito Puente) - Woodchoppers Ball (Thunderball Remix)
- Moon Hootch - The Thought
- Savages y Suefo - Ballroom Breakers
- Odd Chap - The Stuntman Story
- G Swing (ft Lindstrom) - Run Joe
- Annella - Kisse Misse
- Digital Emotions - A Tisket A Tasket (Slone Remix)
- Tab & Anitek - Birdman
- Meute - You & Me
- !DELADAP - Get Away
- Deorro - Rise and Shine (Groovy Joy Remix)
- Vono Box - Delirium Waltz
- Jazzamor - Illusiones
- Koop - Waltz for Koop
- Club des Belugas (ft Iain Mackenzie)
- De Phazz - Devil's Music
- Savages - You're My Chocolate
- Eric Ekstrand Ensemble - You Don't Know Me
- Melody Gardot - Who Will Comfort Me
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Evening at Lafitte's
- Boogie Belgique - Old Song
- Saint Privat - Dolcissimi
- Gramatik - Late Night Jazz
- The Marias - Carino