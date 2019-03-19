The Electric Carnival Image 3/17/19
"The rhythm of yesteryear...swing my retro ear..."
 
  1. Tape Five - Fabulous Swing Kid
  2. Caar Lemar - Meep Meep (Mix 2)
  3. BMVT (ft Varrick Frost) - The Bat Swing
  4. Wolfgang Lohr - Pferde Wasser Luft
  5. Bitter: Sweet - The Bomb
  6. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Spaghetti Pizza E Cavaquinho
  7. Alice Francis - Sista
  8. Louie Prima (ft Wolfgang Lohr) - Bei Mir Bist Du Scheen
  9. Waldeck (ft Big John) - Bring My Baby Back Home
  10. ADSS - Swing Mood (Castaman Edit)
  11. 4Peace - Stomping Grounds
  12. Young Punx - Swag Bag
  13. Wax Tailor - The Way We Lived
  14. Bellhop - Bae Bae
  15. Wattie Green - You Got Me
  16. Swingrowers - Just Do It
  17. Swing Ninjas - The Day I Go
  18. Skeewiff (ft Keith Mansfield) - Skydive
  19. Cash & Bloom - Kitty Lady
  20. Phos Toni - Like a Sir (Sound Nomaden Remix)
  21. Marcella Puppini - Sticky Red Sugar
  22. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - I Wanna Be Like You
  23. Ordiman - Flores
  24. Parov Stelar (ft Timothy Auld) - Hit Me Like a Drum (Club Version)
  25. Parov Stelar - Starlight (Club Version)
  26. Parov Stelar - Psychadelic Jazz

