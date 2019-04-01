Thank you to all of our donors. This show wouldn't be what it is without you.
- Menage Quad - Real Swing Shet
- Mocean Worker - Shooby Shooby Do Yah!
- Kormac - Join Together
- Peggy Suave - Best Buns in Town
- Odd Chap - Moogul the Sly (Public Enemy Pt.1)
- Dimie Cat - Pin Me Up
- Swingrowers - Hot Shiver
- Dirty Honkers - High Roller
- Caravan Palace (ft JFTH) - Mighty
- Parov Stelar - The Mojo Radio Gang
- Alice Francis - St. James' Ballroom
- Nekta - Here's Us
- New Mjondalen Disco Swingers - Eurodans
- ProleteR - April Showers
- G Swing - Heartbreaker
- Boogie Belgique - Hello Sinner
- Swing Republic - Back in Time
- Grant Lazlo - Stompin at Studio 54
- Tape Five (ft Iain Mackenzie) - City of Lights