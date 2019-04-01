The Electric Carnival Image 3/31/19

Thank you to all of our donors.  This show wouldn't be what it is without you.

 

  1. Menage Quad - Real Swing Shet
  2. Mocean Worker - Shooby Shooby Do Yah!
  3. Kormac - Join Together
  4. Peggy Suave - Best Buns in Town
  5. Odd Chap - Moogul the Sly (Public Enemy Pt.1)
  6. Dimie Cat - Pin Me Up
  7. Swingrowers - Hot Shiver
  8. Dirty Honkers - High Roller
  9. Caravan Palace (ft JFTH) - Mighty
  10. Parov Stelar - The Mojo Radio Gang
  11. Alice Francis - St. James' Ballroom
  12. Nekta - Here's Us
  13. New Mjondalen Disco Swingers - Eurodans
  14. ProleteR - April Showers
  15. G Swing - Heartbreaker
  16. Boogie Belgique - Hello Sinner
  17. Swing Republic - Back in Time
  18. Grant Lazlo - Stompin at Studio 54
  19. Tape Five (ft Iain Mackenzie) - City of Lights

