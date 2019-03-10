"Let's have a little more of that swingin' today."
- The Swing Bot - Sax Me Up (Johnny Lectro Remix)
- Esseks - Tom n Jerry
- Grant Lazlo - Tobago Train
- JFB - Back Home
- Lamuzguele (ft Jenova Collective) - Rodeo
- Tinush - Little Man
- Moon Hootch - Number 8
- Quantic - Sol Clap
- Frizzo - Air Mail Special
- Odd Chap - To the Bat Cave
- Deluxe (ft Beat Assailant) - Never Lose
- Backini - Crem
- ProleteR - Faidherbe Square (Instrumental)
- Skeewiff - Burro Magico
- Syntact - Shallow
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Come As You Are
- Scott Bradlee - Ragtime Ronda Alla Turca (Ragtime Mozart)
- Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - I Can't Give You Anything But Love
- Boogie Belgique - Lucifer
- Delachaux - Zsa Zsa
- Menage Quad - Until You Try
- S. Tone Inc - Vai Ser Bom
- Jarrod Factor - Just Can't Get It Up
- King Harvest - Dancing in the Moonlight (Johnny Lectro Remix)