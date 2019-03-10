The Electric Carnival 3/10/19 Image

"Let's have a little more of that swingin' today."

  1. The Swing Bot - Sax Me Up (Johnny Lectro Remix)
  2. Esseks - Tom n Jerry
  3. Grant Lazlo - Tobago Train
  4. JFB - Back Home
  5. Lamuzguele (ft Jenova Collective) - Rodeo
  6. Tinush - Little Man
  7. Moon Hootch - Number 8
  8. Quantic - Sol Clap
  9. Frizzo - Air Mail Special
  10. Odd Chap - To the Bat Cave
  11. Deluxe (ft Beat Assailant) - Never Lose
  12. Backini - Crem
  13. ProleteR - Faidherbe Square (Instrumental)
  14. Skeewiff - Burro Magico
  15. Syntact - Shallow
  16. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Come As You Are
  17. Scott Bradlee - Ragtime Ronda Alla Turca (Ragtime Mozart)
  18. Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - I Can't Give You Anything But Love
  19. Boogie Belgique - Lucifer
  20. Delachaux - Zsa Zsa
  21. Menage Quad - Until You Try
  22. S. Tone Inc - Vai Ser Bom
  23. Jarrod Factor - Just Can't Get It Up
  24. King Harvest - Dancing in the Moonlight (Johnny Lectro Remix)

