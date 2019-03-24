The Electric Carnival Image 3/24/19

"Their bass keeps changing your perception...of time and space!"

  1. Skeewiff (ft Alan Moorhouse) - It's Rhythm...and All That Swing!
  2. Caravan Palace - Miracle
  3. Rapatar - Dinah (Camille Raw Remix)
  4. Jenova Collective - It Can Happen to You
  5. Jenova Collective - Get on Down
  6. Jenova Collective - Moanin
  7. The Jivers (ft Anqui) - Do What
  8. Mat Eeez - Never too Much
  9. Catjam - Your Mum
  10. Dimaa - The Great Cab
  11. New Mjondalen Disco Swingers - Eurodans
  12. Swingrowers - That's Right (Original Mix)
  13. Dirty Honkers - Back to the Jungle
  14. Discolorblind - What Pain Brings
  15. Catboss. - Incognito
  16. Caravan Palace - Suzy
  17. GoldFish - Wet Welly
  18. Waldeck - Make My Day
  19. Italian Secret Service - The New Room
  20. Will Magid - Sweet Something
  21. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Mambo Cola
  22. De-Phazz - Zero Zero
  23. Grant Lazlo - Good Morning Funny Valentine (GL Slow Edit)
  24. Boogie Belgique - All Over the World
  25. Caro Emerald - Bad Romance

