"Their bass keeps changing your perception...of time and space!"
- Skeewiff (ft Alan Moorhouse) - It's Rhythm...and All That Swing!
- Caravan Palace - Miracle
- Rapatar - Dinah (Camille Raw Remix)
- Jenova Collective - It Can Happen to You
- Jenova Collective - Get on Down
- Jenova Collective - Moanin
- The Jivers (ft Anqui) - Do What
- Mat Eeez - Never too Much
- Catjam - Your Mum
- Dimaa - The Great Cab
- New Mjondalen Disco Swingers - Eurodans
- Swingrowers - That's Right (Original Mix)
- Dirty Honkers - Back to the Jungle
- Discolorblind - What Pain Brings
- Catboss. - Incognito
- Caravan Palace - Suzy
- GoldFish - Wet Welly
- Waldeck - Make My Day
- Italian Secret Service - The New Room
- Will Magid - Sweet Something
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Mambo Cola
- De-Phazz - Zero Zero
- Grant Lazlo - Good Morning Funny Valentine (GL Slow Edit)
- Boogie Belgique - All Over the World
- Caro Emerald - Bad Romance