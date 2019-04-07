"They truck down the road with their hi-de-hos and their hey-diddle-diddles..."
- Swing Republic - Long Legs
- Parov Stelar - Clap Your Hands
- Mocean Worker - Shake Ya Boogie
- Jamie Berry - Bombinate (Original Mix)
- Menage Quad - You Give Me Fever
- OB3one - By You
- Kormac (ft Mr. Little Tree) - Superhero
- ProleteR - A Million Dollar
- Lyre Le Temps - Lady Swing
- Little Violet - Don't Stop (Odjbox Remix)
- Lilja Bloom - Escape
- Deluxe (ft CYPH4) - Polishing Peanuts
- Moon Hootch - On the Sun
- Backini - Clockshop
- Boogie Belgique - A Little While
- Rosemary Clooney - Sway (JPOD Remix)
- Steve Spiffler - Molly Percocet
- Koop - Relaxin at Club F****n
- Simone Kopmajer - Everybody's Talkin'
- Jazzamor - Back to the Moon
- Peggy Suave - Do I Feel Happy in Life?
- Cyx - It's Only Jazz
- Vono Box - Panama
- Gabin - Terra Pura
- De-Phazz - The Power of Maybe
- Rockford Kabine - The Return to the Lonely Violent Beach