The Electric Carnival Image 4/7/19

"They truck down the road with their hi-de-hos and their hey-diddle-diddles..."

  1. Swing Republic - Long Legs
  2. Parov Stelar - Clap Your Hands
  3. Mocean Worker - Shake Ya Boogie
  4. Jamie Berry - Bombinate (Original Mix)
  5. Menage Quad - You Give Me Fever
  6. OB3one - By You
  7. Kormac (ft Mr. Little Tree) - Superhero
  8. ProleteR - A Million Dollar
  9. Lyre Le Temps - Lady Swing
  10. Little Violet - Don't Stop (Odjbox Remix)
  11. Lilja Bloom - Escape
  12. Deluxe (ft CYPH4) - Polishing Peanuts
  13. Moon Hootch - On the Sun
  14. Backini - Clockshop
  15. Boogie Belgique - A Little While
  16. Rosemary Clooney - Sway (JPOD Remix)
  17. Steve Spiffler - Molly Percocet
  18. Koop - Relaxin at Club F****n
  19. Simone Kopmajer - Everybody's Talkin'
  20. Jazzamor - Back to the Moon
  21. Peggy Suave - Do I Feel Happy in Life?
  22. Cyx - It's Only Jazz
  23. Vono Box - Panama
  24. Gabin - Terra Pura
  25. De-Phazz - The Power of Maybe
  26. Rockford Kabine - The Return to the Lonely Violent Beach

Load comments