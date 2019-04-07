What goes better with a beautiful spring evening than a two hour math rock and noise rock mix? Surprise surprise, the answer is "nothing". DJ 5/4 takes control of the airwaves every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU for The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things mathy and chaotic. Check it out, you do not want to miss it.
1) STORM{O} - Lama
2) Minus9 - Traitor
3) Wyxz - Skewered Megaflesh
4) Shin Guard - Sure
5) Carparts - New Switches
6) Great Falls - And It Can't Be Stopped
7) Boutros Bubba - A Year In Gong Therapy
8) Big Grump - King Cuck
9) Hibagon - Challenge of the Doppleganger
10) Balão Dirigível - Caroço
11) Aurora Beam - Paul Skywalker
12) Papaya - Betoque
13) Giraffes? Giraffes! - Memory Lane-Hug of Death
14) CELEBRATIONS - 4
15) Loqto - OxFord
16) Find Yourself - Manticore
17) Le Dernier Combat - Shinkendo
18) Numbered Sounds - Dog and Pond
19) Mage Hand - The Ghost of Xbox Live
20) Marmore - Luna Senza Chip
21) Galoshins - Thirteen-Pip Pop
22) Johnny Zombie - Mig I
23) Either/Or - Indigestion
24) Lamentatious - Caught Dancing
25) Nunummu - Печать Персоны
26) Coffee Breath - The Joy of Painting
27) Pigeoncoma - Death Is Not Serene
28) Good Game - Admiral Crunch vs. Archduke Chocula
29) Sloth & Turtle - A Song For Ants
30) The Silence Of A Whisper - Close Your Eyes and Forget
31) CYBERBULLY - Locating..."BRAIN.doc"