The Math Lab

What goes better with a beautiful spring evening than a two hour math rock and noise rock mix? Surprise surprise, the answer is "nothing". DJ 5/4 takes control of the airwaves every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU for The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things mathy and chaotic. Check it out, you do not want to miss it. 

1) STORM{O} - Lama

2) Minus9 - Traitor

3) Wyxz - Skewered Megaflesh

4) Shin Guard - Sure

5) Carparts - New Switches

6) Great Falls - And It Can't Be Stopped

7) Boutros Bubba - A Year In Gong Therapy

8) Big Grump - King Cuck

9) Hibagon - Challenge of the Doppleganger

10) Balão Dirigível - Caroço

11) Aurora Beam - Paul Skywalker

12) Papaya - Betoque

13) Giraffes? Giraffes! - Memory Lane-Hug of Death

14) CELEBRATIONS - 4

15) Loqto - OxFord

16) Find Yourself - Manticore

17) Le Dernier Combat - Shinkendo

18) Numbered Sounds - Dog and Pond

19) Mage Hand - The Ghost of Xbox Live

20) Marmore - Luna Senza Chip

21) Galoshins - Thirteen-Pip Pop

22) Johnny Zombie - Mig I

23) Either/Or - Indigestion

24) Lamentatious - Caught Dancing

25) Nunummu - Печать Персоны

26) Coffee Breath - The Joy of Painting

27) Pigeoncoma - Death Is Not Serene

28) Good Game - Admiral Crunch vs. Archduke Chocula

29) Sloth & Turtle - A Song For Ants

30) The Silence Of A Whisper - Close Your Eyes and Forget

31) CYBERBULLY - Locating..."BRAIN.doc"

