The Math Lab

Well well well, it is once again a humid Sunday evening here in Baton Rouge. The sun is setting, the temperature is dropping, and DJ 5/4 is back to destroy any sense of peace and quiet you had. The Math Lab is here from 7 - 9 PM, and 5/4 promises to rattle your skull and jitter your bones with a two hour math rock and noise rock mix. Catch the madness every Sunday on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Frequence Diversity - Violence

2) LEBRISK - THE MINDLESS IN THE LIVINGROOM

3) Frivolvol - It Smells Like Something Died Here

4) STORM{O} - Attacco

5) Kusudama - Wonderful World

6) Wage Theft - Yes Wave

7) Flender - Chloroform Citrus

8) Tropical Trash - JUICE AISLE

9) Kuu - Mk Ultra

10) Falcon Arrow - Salvavidas

11) Town Portal - Segway

12) POETIC ELECTRIC - Balada o (ne)páre

13) SLVDR - Não Há Mais Esperança (ft. Gabriel Ventura)

14) Cazamareas - Incipiente Despertar del Cazamareas pt.1

15) Memory Of Elephants - Pansarefuckingonuts

16) Mueble - Solo el Sol Sabra que Remera Ponerse

17) Hélices - Remolinos de Papel I

18) Loose Lips Sink Ships - No. 4

19) ENTIA - I Am In Control of This Intersection

20) Macho Muchacho - Nunca Me Gustó Salinas

21) Malviaje - Emo

22) Montaña - Fuji

23) Medium Weekend - Lenovo

24) Pookie - No MSG

25) Race To Your Face - Billip

26) Overslept - Don't Talk Shit About Lizardo (Lizard Wizard)

Load comments