Well well well, it is once again a humid Sunday evening here in Baton Rouge. The sun is setting, the temperature is dropping, and DJ 5/4 is back to destroy any sense of peace and quiet you had. The Math Lab is here from 7 - 9 PM, and 5/4 promises to rattle your skull and jitter your bones with a two hour math rock and noise rock mix. Catch the madness every Sunday on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Frequence Diversity - Violence
2) LEBRISK - THE MINDLESS IN THE LIVINGROOM
3) Frivolvol - It Smells Like Something Died Here
4) STORM{O} - Attacco
5) Kusudama - Wonderful World
6) Wage Theft - Yes Wave
7) Flender - Chloroform Citrus
8) Tropical Trash - JUICE AISLE
9) Kuu - Mk Ultra
10) Falcon Arrow - Salvavidas
11) Town Portal - Segway
12) POETIC ELECTRIC - Balada o (ne)páre
13) SLVDR - Não Há Mais Esperança (ft. Gabriel Ventura)
14) Cazamareas - Incipiente Despertar del Cazamareas pt.1
15) Memory Of Elephants - Pansarefuckingonuts
16) Mueble - Solo el Sol Sabra que Remera Ponerse
17) Hélices - Remolinos de Papel I
18) Loose Lips Sink Ships - No. 4
19) ENTIA - I Am In Control of This Intersection
20) Macho Muchacho - Nunca Me Gustó Salinas
21) Malviaje - Emo
22) Montaña - Fuji
23) Medium Weekend - Lenovo
24) Pookie - No MSG
25) Race To Your Face - Billip
26) Overslept - Don't Talk Shit About Lizardo (Lizard Wizard)