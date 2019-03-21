The Math Lab

It's finally here once again: KLSU's annual fundraiser! Starting Monday, March 25 is our 11th annual pledge drive to raise money for your favorite community radio station. After all, we are radio powered by YOU. So to help get prepped for our week of awesomeness, DJ 5/4 is here with another killer math rock and noise rock mix. Tune in to The Math Lab every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Shin Guard - Epiphany

2) Great Falls - Constant Themes of Concrete

3) Złota Jesień - Naklejki z Liskami

4) Wyxz - Tilted Acre

5) Dûrga - Kodama

6) Carparts - Normal Amnesia

7) Fresno Hardcore - Battle Mouth Pirate

8) Debut! - Sega

9) Curse League - Narcocorrido Nuevo

10) Don Pie Pie - Mi-Ah-Ha

11) Aurora Beam - Muska

12) CELEBRATIONS - 1

13) Mid Atlantic Title - Prism Break

14) Scale & Feather - In Isolated Togetherness 

15) Joncofy - Naenia

16) Mage Hand - Jake Is Unavailable

17) Pigeoncoma - Beat Up Your Boss, Run a Marathon

18) Chaviré - En Face L'Empire

19) Johnny Zombie - Predel

20) Narrows - Uninverse

21) Self Similarity - Chance of Rain

22) Common Coma - Top Right, Bottom Left

23) Either/Or - Appalachian Mountains

24) Golden Hour - Sweetwaters

25) Numbered Sounds - Head In, Head Out

26) The Last Summer For Lucy - We Will Leave the Earth Tonight

