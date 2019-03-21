It's finally here once again: KLSU's annual fundraiser! Starting Monday, March 25 is our 11th annual pledge drive to raise money for your favorite community radio station. After all, we are radio powered by YOU. So to help get prepped for our week of awesomeness, DJ 5/4 is here with another killer math rock and noise rock mix. Tune in to The Math Lab every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Shin Guard - Epiphany
2) Great Falls - Constant Themes of Concrete
3) Złota Jesień - Naklejki z Liskami
4) Wyxz - Tilted Acre
5) Dûrga - Kodama
6) Carparts - Normal Amnesia
7) Fresno Hardcore - Battle Mouth Pirate
8) Debut! - Sega
9) Curse League - Narcocorrido Nuevo
10) Don Pie Pie - Mi-Ah-Ha
11) Aurora Beam - Muska
12) CELEBRATIONS - 1
13) Mid Atlantic Title - Prism Break
14) Scale & Feather - In Isolated Togetherness
15) Joncofy - Naenia
16) Mage Hand - Jake Is Unavailable
17) Pigeoncoma - Beat Up Your Boss, Run a Marathon
18) Chaviré - En Face L'Empire
19) Johnny Zombie - Predel
20) Narrows - Uninverse
21) Self Similarity - Chance of Rain
22) Common Coma - Top Right, Bottom Left
23) Either/Or - Appalachian Mountains
24) Golden Hour - Sweetwaters
25) Numbered Sounds - Head In, Head Out
26) The Last Summer For Lucy - We Will Leave the Earth Tonight