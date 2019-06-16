The Math Lab

This week's edition of The Math Lab goes out to all fathers and father figures everywhere. Light up the grill, grab dad a beer, and tune in to two hours of the finest math rock and noise rock the airwaves have to offer. DJ 5/4 brings the heat every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) DEAFKIDS - Heretic Anthem #1

2) AGATHA - Dimension Gate

3) STORM{O} - Stasi

4) ENTIA - Applied Force

5) Plexi - Monument

6) Wyxz - Cellar Fuzz

7) Minus9 - Ether Bunny

8) Wage Theft - Misandry

9) Shin Guard - You Will Be Held Accountable For Your Actions

10) Aurora Beam - Onyx

11) Mount Vesuvius Death March - Ripp'd

12) Big Grump - Dr. Time

13) Boutros Bubba - For I Am the Mighty Devil

14) Hibagon - The Seven Faces of Moughra

15) Town Portal - Rosini

16) Caribou Bâtard - Everyday Caribou

17) Herocop - Case 6

18) Pigeoncoma - Council Estate Limbo

19) Band Argument - Sneaker Keeper

20) Falcon Arrow - Frog Lock

21) 48V - Singing Is Better Than Pointless Escape

22) A Blackbird En Route - LKDSJ

23) Marmore - Agua Caliente

24) Medium Weekend - Bog Sludge

25) Montaña - Nevado

26) Race To Your Face - Cole Trickle's Revenge

27) Either/Or - OuterSpace

28) Am Fost La Munte Și Mi-a Plăcut - Decât Să-mi Pui Zacuscă, Mai Bine Îmi Ții Pumnii (feat. Teo Ardeleanu)

