This week's edition of The Math Lab goes out to all fathers and father figures everywhere. Light up the grill, grab dad a beer, and tune in to two hours of the finest math rock and noise rock the airwaves have to offer. DJ 5/4 brings the heat every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) DEAFKIDS - Heretic Anthem #1
2) AGATHA - Dimension Gate
3) STORM{O} - Stasi
4) ENTIA - Applied Force
5) Plexi - Monument
6) Wyxz - Cellar Fuzz
7) Minus9 - Ether Bunny
8) Wage Theft - Misandry
9) Shin Guard - You Will Be Held Accountable For Your Actions
10) Aurora Beam - Onyx
11) Mount Vesuvius Death March - Ripp'd
12) Big Grump - Dr. Time
13) Boutros Bubba - For I Am the Mighty Devil
14) Hibagon - The Seven Faces of Moughra
15) Town Portal - Rosini
16) Caribou Bâtard - Everyday Caribou
17) Herocop - Case 6
18) Pigeoncoma - Council Estate Limbo
19) Band Argument - Sneaker Keeper
20) Falcon Arrow - Frog Lock
21) 48V - Singing Is Better Than Pointless Escape
22) A Blackbird En Route - LKDSJ
23) Marmore - Agua Caliente
24) Medium Weekend - Bog Sludge
25) Montaña - Nevado
26) Race To Your Face - Cole Trickle's Revenge
27) Either/Or - OuterSpace
28) Am Fost La Munte Și Mi-a Plăcut - Decât Să-mi Pui Zacuscă, Mai Bine Îmi Ții Pumnii (feat. Teo Ardeleanu)