That magical time of the week is back once again, so buckle up and get ready. DJ 5/4 is back in action with another mondo math rock and noise rock mix that is perfect for bustin' ear drums and annihilating speakers. Tune in to the madness every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Carparts - Slave Cylinder
2) Frontierer - The Swarm
3) Złota Jesień - Dwie Osoby Patrzą Na Ten Sam Neon
4) Throat - Leather
5) Great Falls - Copper Boneless
6) Big Grump - Last Laugh
7) Self Similarity - Force of Will
8) Aurora Beam - Cube Vision
9) Scale & Feather - Things Look Different Here
10) Wyxz - Appa Peye
11) Manual De Combate - Panorama del Desarraigo I
12) Fresno Hardcore - Gonna Getcha Getcha Getcha
13) Piet Onthel - Why Can't We See
14) Tenchio - Kiiro No Shiri
15) Vevil - Цинизм
16) Lynx - Raisins
17) Parmesano - Alta Montaña
18) Panda House - Droplet Do
19) Memória De Peixe - Supercollider
20) Dokoe - Rewind To Infinite
21) Golden Hour - Luey Hewis
22) Numbered Sounds - Egg, Meet Pan
23) Dûrga - Ôgenos/Amemasu
24) Either/Or - Goodluck Johnathan
25) Good Luck - Novel Figure
26) Hockey Fight - Kenmore