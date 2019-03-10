The Math Lab

That magical time of the week is back once again, so buckle up and get ready. DJ 5/4 is back in action with another mondo math rock and noise rock mix that is perfect for bustin' ear drums and annihilating speakers. Tune in to the madness every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Carparts - Slave Cylinder

2) Frontierer - The Swarm

3) Złota Jesień - Dwie Osoby Patrzą Na Ten Sam Neon

4) Throat - Leather

5) Great Falls - Copper Boneless

6) Big Grump - Last Laugh

7) Self Similarity - Force of Will

8) Aurora Beam - Cube Vision

9) Scale & Feather - Things Look Different Here

10) Wyxz - Appa Peye

11) Manual De Combate - Panorama del Desarraigo I

12) Fresno Hardcore - Gonna Getcha Getcha Getcha

13) Piet Onthel - Why Can't We See

14) Tenchio - Kiiro No Shiri

15) Vevil - Цинизм

16) Lynx - Raisins

17) Parmesano - Alta Montaña

18) Panda House - Droplet Do

19) Memória De Peixe - Supercollider

20) Dokoe - Rewind To Infinite

21) Golden Hour - Luey Hewis

22) Numbered Sounds - Egg, Meet Pan

23) Dûrga - Ôgenos/Amemasu

24) Either/Or - Goodluck Johnathan

25) Good Luck - Novel Figure

26) Hockey Fight - Kenmore

