The hour is upon us and the clock is ticking: KLSU's 11th annual fundraiser is coming to a close, and DJ 5/4 is helping to end a wonderful week of KLSU chaos with a killer 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix. KLSU is radio powered by you, and we literally could not do ANY of the stuff our amazing DJs do without your support. So consider this mix a thanks to all the fantastic people who make KLSU what it is. Check out The Math Lab every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) STORM{O} - Taxidermia
2) Shin Guard - Kennedy
3) Złota Jesień - Logiczna Postać
4) Carparts - Wish Manifold
5) Great Falls - Brisance
6) Wyxz - Direction J
7) Johnny Zombie - Personazh
8) Hibagon - Odyssey In a Maze of Premonitions
9) Long Hallways - Under a Dark Planet
10) Mage Hand - Liches Get Stitches
11) Things Amazing - Akrasia
12) CELEBRATIONS - 2
13) Lobster - Pink Flamingos
14) Aurora Beam - Jeff Goldblum
15) Fresno Hardcore - CHP Stick
16) Numbered Sounds - Despite All My Rage, I'm Still Just Nicholas Cage
17) Bruxas/Cobras - Limalha
18) Marmore - And So It Was You From Afar!
19) Galoshins - Twenty-High Tides
20) America Beach - Custard Danish
21) Colin Phils - Chappie
22) Morphing Treeman - Serial Expert
23) YLWYHY - Michelle
24) Either/Or - Executive Summary
25) Golden Hour - Iris
26) Coffee Breath - Home
27) Pigeoncoma - From Greenford to Sydenham
28) Head Honcho - The Chicago Marathon
29) Meat and Potatoes - Chandler
30) Kaguu - Emerald
31) Perfect Katsuragi - Bittersweet