The Math Lab

The hour is upon us and the clock is ticking: KLSU's 11th annual fundraiser is coming to a close, and DJ 5/4 is helping to end a wonderful week of KLSU chaos with a killer 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix. KLSU is radio powered by you, and we literally could not do ANY of the stuff our amazing DJs do without your support. So consider this mix a thanks to all the fantastic people who make KLSU what it is. Check out The Math Lab every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) STORM{O} - Taxidermia

2) Shin Guard - Kennedy

3) Złota Jesień - Logiczna Postać

4) Carparts - Wish Manifold

5) Great Falls - Brisance

6) Wyxz - Direction J

7) Johnny Zombie - Personazh

8) Hibagon - Odyssey In a Maze of Premonitions

9) Long Hallways - Under a Dark Planet

10) Mage Hand - Liches Get Stitches

11) Things Amazing - Akrasia

12) CELEBRATIONS - 2

13) Lobster - Pink Flamingos

14) Aurora Beam - Jeff Goldblum

15) Fresno Hardcore - CHP Stick

16) Numbered Sounds - Despite All My Rage, I'm Still Just Nicholas Cage

17) Bruxas/Cobras - Limalha

18) Marmore - And So It Was You From Afar!

19) Galoshins - Twenty-High Tides

20) America Beach - Custard Danish

21) Colin Phils - Chappie

22) Morphing Treeman - Serial Expert

23) YLWYHY - Michelle

24) Either/Or - Executive Summary

25) Golden Hour - Iris

26) Coffee Breath - Home

27) Pigeoncoma - From Greenford to Sydenham

28) Head Honcho - The Chicago Marathon

29) Meat and Potatoes - Chandler

30) Kaguu - Emerald

31) Perfect Katsuragi - Bittersweet

Load comments