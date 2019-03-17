DJ 5/4 takes control of the airwaves once a week to bring two hours of some of the wildest tunes on radio. The Math Lab is KLSU's home for all things math rock and noise rock, and Sunday nights are your opportunities to join in on the madness. Catch the chaos from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1.
1) Frontierer - The Ascension (Rebirth)
2) Great Falls - Cold as Charity
3) Carparts - Patient Skin
4) Shin Guard - Motorcade
5) Wyxz - Gold From the Rain
6) Coptimist - Charm Offense
7) Aurora Beam - Season 1 Episode 1
8) Joncofy - Region of Y
9) Self Similarity - Waves of Inertia
10) Złota Jesień - Kraina Dni
11) Scale & Feather - In Isolated Togetherness
12) Dûrga - Hitodama
13) Manual De Combate - Panorama del Desarraigo II
14) Panda House - Wake Now
15) Fresno Hardcore - Never Mess With a Dead Man's Money
16) Pigeoncoma - Artista
17) Gummibear - Amethyst
18) Johnny Zombie - Hyperthermia
19) Dokoe - Safe Haven
20) Golden Hour - Ponytail
21) bigPALEO - Blue Dream
22) Either/Or - The History of Botany In BC
23) Numbered Sounds - The Way of It
24) Narrows - 54321
25) Good Luck - Contact
26) The Last Summer For Lucy - If the Russians Awake
27) Vinyl Dial - Into the Oversky