The Math LaB

DJ 5/4 takes control of the airwaves once a week to bring two hours of some of the wildest tunes on radio. The Math Lab is KLSU's home for all things math rock and noise rock, and Sunday nights are your opportunities to join in on the madness. Catch the chaos from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1. 

1) Frontierer - The Ascension (Rebirth)

2) Great Falls - Cold as Charity

3) Carparts - Patient Skin

4) Shin Guard - Motorcade

5) Wyxz - Gold From the Rain

6) Coptimist - Charm Offense

7) Aurora Beam - Season 1 Episode 1

8) Joncofy - Region of Y

9) Self Similarity - Waves of Inertia

10) Złota Jesień - Kraina Dni

11) Scale & Feather - In Isolated Togetherness

12) Dûrga - Hitodama

13) Manual De Combate - Panorama del Desarraigo II

14) Panda House - Wake Now

15) Fresno Hardcore - Never Mess With a Dead Man's Money

16) Pigeoncoma - Artista

17) Gummibear - Amethyst

18) Johnny Zombie - Hyperthermia

19) Dokoe - Safe Haven

20) Golden Hour - Ponytail

21) bigPALEO - Blue Dream

22) Either/Or - The History of Botany In BC

23) Numbered Sounds - The Way of It

24) Narrows - 54321

25) Good Luck - Contact

26) The Last Summer For Lucy - If the Russians Awake

27) Vinyl Dial - Into the Oversky

Load comments