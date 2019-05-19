Did you think The Math Lab was history? Well guess again, because DJ 5/4 is back in he saddle after a brief end-of-the-semester hiatus for another insane two hour math rock and noise rock mix. The madness continues every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. Enjoy the tunes and stay frosty my friends.
1) Great Falls - And It Can't Be Stopped
2) Wyxz - Skewered Megaflesh
3) Shin Guard - Sure
4) Wage Theft - Whistle Rats
5) Minus9 - Soft Serve
6) AGATHA - Holon
7) Hibagon - Strain of the Feathered Cyclozoid
8) STORM{O} - Metafora del Distacco
9) Big Grump - His & Hers
10) Galoshins - Modern Society
11) Johnny Zombie - Mig II
12) Boutros Bubba - Love/Hate Tomato Tomato
13) Aurora Beam - Mountain Duo
14) Marmore - Luna Senza Chip
15) Mage Hand - Sorcerer Stoned
16) Lamentatious - Caught Dancing
17) Band Argument - Buddy
18) Loqto - OxFord
19) Quelle Dead Gazelle - Abismo
20) A Blackbird En Route - Crispy
21) CELEBRATIONS - 3
22) Asneira - Mosquito Em Morte Lenta
23) Herocop - Case 2
24) Medium Weekend - MoonFlute
25) Either/Or - Will To Power
26) Nunummu - Женщина под влиянием
27) Kaguu - Emerald
28) Pigeoncoma - Die John Du Pont Die!
29) Filho da Mãe & Ricardo Martins - Tartaruga
30) CYBERBULLY - K(NO)W