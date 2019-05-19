The Math Lab

Did you think The Math Lab was history? Well guess again, because DJ 5/4 is back in he saddle after a brief end-of-the-semester hiatus for another insane two hour math rock and noise rock mix. The madness continues every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. Enjoy the tunes and stay frosty my friends. 

1) Great Falls - And It Can't Be Stopped

2) Wyxz - Skewered Megaflesh

3) Shin Guard - Sure

4) Wage Theft - Whistle Rats

5) Minus9 - Soft Serve

6) AGATHA - Holon

7) Hibagon - Strain of the Feathered Cyclozoid

8) STORM{O} - Metafora del Distacco

9) Big Grump - His & Hers

10) Galoshins - Modern Society

11) Johnny Zombie - Mig II

12) Boutros Bubba - Love/Hate Tomato Tomato

13) Aurora Beam - Mountain Duo

14) Marmore - Luna Senza Chip

15) Mage Hand - Sorcerer Stoned

16) Lamentatious - Caught Dancing

17) Band Argument - Buddy

18) Loqto - OxFord

19) Quelle Dead Gazelle - Abismo

20) A Blackbird En Route - Crispy

21) CELEBRATIONS - 3

22) Asneira - Mosquito Em Morte Lenta

23) Herocop - Case 2

24) Medium Weekend - MoonFlute

25) Either/Or - Will To Power

26) Nunummu - Женщина под влиянием

27) Kaguu - Emerald

28) Pigeoncoma - Die John Du Pont Die!

29) Filho da Mãe & Ricardo Martins - Tartaruga

30) CYBERBULLY - K(NO)W

