The Math Lab

Summer is officially in full swing and DJ 5/4 is here to make things even hotter with this mondo math rock mix. Check out the mayhem every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on The Math Lab, broadcasted live every week on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) AGATHA - Metaphor

2) Shin Guard - Spears

3) Wage Theft - Misogyny

4) Great Falls - Shaped Like Another Man

5) Suchi Rukara - Why Drive When You Can Be Driven

6) STORM{O} - Cenere

7) Minus9 - Genesis 19

8) Wyxz - Doth

9) Big Grump - Ocean's Haunt

10) Aurora Beam - Hey Man, What's Up Man

11) Galoshins - Click Click Click

12) Hibagon - Escape From the Forbidden Pyramid

13) Boutros Bubba - Rapper/Actor

14) CELEBRATIONS - 5

15) Marmore - Just When You Think You Know a Wave

16) Medium Weekend - Canadian Navy

17) Band Argument - Standing On Shoulders

18) Either/Or - 21st Century Soccer Anthem

19) Lenha - Enjoo

20) Mage Hand - So How Did YOU Break a Rib?

21) Montaña - Páramo

22) Herocop - Case 3

23) Pigeoncoma - Council Estate Limbo

24) A Blackbird En Route - Hell's Bells

25) Nunummu - Женщина под влиянием

26) ELK - Aerial View From Ground Level

27) SAUR - Schrödinger's Rex

28) Lamentatious - Shoot

29) CYBERBULLY - LACRIMAL.app Could Not Launch

Load comments