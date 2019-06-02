Summer is officially in full swing and DJ 5/4 is here to make things even hotter with this mondo math rock mix. Check out the mayhem every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on The Math Lab, broadcasted live every week on 91.1 KLSU.
1) AGATHA - Metaphor
2) Shin Guard - Spears
3) Wage Theft - Misogyny
4) Great Falls - Shaped Like Another Man
5) Suchi Rukara - Why Drive When You Can Be Driven
6) STORM{O} - Cenere
7) Minus9 - Genesis 19
8) Wyxz - Doth
9) Big Grump - Ocean's Haunt
10) Aurora Beam - Hey Man, What's Up Man
11) Galoshins - Click Click Click
12) Hibagon - Escape From the Forbidden Pyramid
13) Boutros Bubba - Rapper/Actor
14) CELEBRATIONS - 5
15) Marmore - Just When You Think You Know a Wave
16) Medium Weekend - Canadian Navy
17) Band Argument - Standing On Shoulders
18) Either/Or - 21st Century Soccer Anthem
19) Lenha - Enjoo
20) Mage Hand - So How Did YOU Break a Rib?
21) Montaña - Páramo
22) Herocop - Case 3
23) Pigeoncoma - Council Estate Limbo
24) A Blackbird En Route - Hell's Bells
25) Nunummu - Женщина под влиянием
26) ELK - Aerial View From Ground Level
27) SAUR - Schrödinger's Rex
28) Lamentatious - Shoot
29) CYBERBULLY - LACRIMAL.app Could Not Launch