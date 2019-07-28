The Math Lab

Last week was a bit of an odd ball, with our valiant host DJ 5/4 many miles from the KLSU studio in Colorado. The Math Lab always rules, but it's a little strange not having the host doing it live on the spot. Fear not, however, for 5/4 has returned and is ready to bring a stellar 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix straight to your ears. Tune in every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) YC-CY - Indescribable Space

2) SONOSUKIMAKARA - Nizel

3) Screen Wives - Gay Abandon

4) Orbot - Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies

5) VHS - 3003

6) The Moon Runners - Starblanket

7) THRESHOLD OF FAITH - FUCK IT! LET'S DANCE!

8) SLVDR - Forum (ft. Gabriel Ventura)

9) Town Portal - Phantom Time

10) Malviaje - Casa Sola

11) Mueble - La Naturaleza del Alma

12) Race To Your Face - Cyril Was An Instigator

13) Ray Manta - Scintillation

14) Pookie - Floating Loom

15) JYOCHO - Sugoi Kawaii

16) Cazamareas - Mrgl Mrgl

17) Archipiélagos - Ciencias - Naturales

18) Mountains - Nothing New

19) Lost In The Riots - Collider

20) Snooze - Have I Got a Friend For You

21) LITE - Zone

22) Commissure - Limerence.

23) Cattle - Rockets

24) Ashley Rae McCarthy - We Should Really Get Rid of That Old Couch

25) All Birds Are Bad - A Seashell Symphony

26) PlanesWalker - If Gimli Was a Blood

27) Llamas At Sunset - One Where Once Stood Two

