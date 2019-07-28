Last week was a bit of an odd ball, with our valiant host DJ 5/4 many miles from the KLSU studio in Colorado. The Math Lab always rules, but it's a little strange not having the host doing it live on the spot. Fear not, however, for 5/4 has returned and is ready to bring a stellar 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix straight to your ears. Tune in every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) YC-CY - Indescribable Space
2) SONOSUKIMAKARA - Nizel
3) Screen Wives - Gay Abandon
4) Orbot - Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies
5) VHS - 3003
6) The Moon Runners - Starblanket
7) THRESHOLD OF FAITH - FUCK IT! LET'S DANCE!
8) SLVDR - Forum (ft. Gabriel Ventura)
9) Town Portal - Phantom Time
10) Malviaje - Casa Sola
11) Mueble - La Naturaleza del Alma
12) Race To Your Face - Cyril Was An Instigator
13) Ray Manta - Scintillation
14) Pookie - Floating Loom
15) JYOCHO - Sugoi Kawaii
16) Cazamareas - Mrgl Mrgl
17) Archipiélagos - Ciencias - Naturales
18) Mountains - Nothing New
19) Lost In The Riots - Collider
20) Snooze - Have I Got a Friend For You
21) LITE - Zone
22) Commissure - Limerence.
23) Cattle - Rockets
24) Ashley Rae McCarthy - We Should Really Get Rid of That Old Couch
25) All Birds Are Bad - A Seashell Symphony
26) PlanesWalker - If Gimli Was a Blood
27) Llamas At Sunset - One Where Once Stood Two