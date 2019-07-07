You know the drill: it's Sunday evening, you're winding down for the upcoming week, and you want your world rocked in ways unthinkable for two hours. Looks like The Math Lab has what you need if that's the case. Join DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM for a killer mix of all things math rock, noise rock, and stuff caught in between.
1) Frequence Diversity - Lust
2) Frivolvol - Punch Out
3) Town Portal - Salut
4) Lost In The Riots - I Was a Fucking Jet Engine
5) Kusudama - 5-6-5-7
6) Memory Of Elephants - B.Y Phenomenon
7) Malviaje - Facha
8) VHS - Hombre Plasma (Aliento Atómico)
9) It Came From Space - Something's Stealing the Livestock
10) Macho Muchacho - Los E.E.U.U. Miran con Atención los Resultados de la Consulta Popular
11) Archipiélagos - Rombos
12) Cazamareas - Egao, Omoide
13) Mueble - Mimosa
14) ENTIA - What's the Worst That Can Happen
15) Flender - My Friend Carl Doesn't Have Earlobes
16) Falcon Arrow - Septaplex
17) Kuu - Moon Landing Is a Hoax?
18) Bunker Babies - Lettuce Lung
19) Pookie - Bumble
20) SLVDR - Dark Mansa
21) Medium Weekend - Exceptor
22) Hélices - Remolinos de Papel II
23) Llamas At Sunset - Fourteen Days of Tribulation
24) Overslept - Go By Train
25) Race To Your Face - The End of Bitty
26) Megazillionaire - Dracula's Kiss