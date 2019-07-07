The Math Lab

You know the drill: it's Sunday evening, you're winding down for the upcoming week, and you want your world rocked in ways unthinkable for two hours. Looks like The Math Lab has what you need if that's the case. Join DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM for a killer mix of all things math rock, noise rock, and stuff caught in between. 

1) Frequence Diversity - Lust

2) Frivolvol - Punch Out

3) Town Portal - Salut

4) Lost In The Riots - I Was a Fucking Jet Engine

5) Kusudama - 5-6-5-7

6) Memory Of Elephants - B.Y Phenomenon

7) Malviaje - Facha

8) VHS - Hombre Plasma (Aliento Atómico)

9) It Came From Space - Something's Stealing the Livestock

10) Macho Muchacho - Los E.E.U.U. Miran con Atención los Resultados de la Consulta Popular

11) Archipiélagos - Rombos

12) Cazamareas - Egao, Omoide

13) Mueble - Mimosa

14) ENTIA - What's the Worst That Can Happen

15) Flender - My Friend Carl Doesn't Have Earlobes

16) Falcon Arrow - Septaplex

17) Kuu - Moon Landing Is a Hoax?

18) Bunker Babies - Lettuce Lung

19) Pookie - Bumble

20) SLVDR - Dark Mansa

21) Medium Weekend - Exceptor

22) Hélices - Remolinos de Papel II

23) Llamas At Sunset - Fourteen Days of Tribulation

24) Overslept - Go By Train

25) Race To Your Face - The End of Bitty

26) Megazillionaire - Dracula's Kiss

Load comments