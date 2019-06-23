Sunday evenings are a wonderful time to wind down, relax, and get ready for the week to come. They're also a great time to blow out your eardrums with a nonstop onslaught of the best math rock and noise rock KLSU has to offer. Ok, it isn't nonstop, but from 7 - 9 PM every Sunday on 91.1, DJ 5/4 is prepared to rock your world.
1) Frequence Diversity - Nihilism
2) LEBRISK - COLLABORATING WITH THE UNKNOWN
3) Frivolvol - Intentional Deception
4) STORM{O} - Mimesi
5) Kusudama - Mary Had a Little Lamb
6) Plexi - Trick Ripper
7) El Yunque - Reine
8) YOUFF - Avoid
9) Wage Theft - Dumb Contrarian
10) ENTIA - Semaphore
11) Flender - Chickens On the Lawn
12) Mucho Muchacho - Fugados
13) Loose Lips Sink Ships - No. 2
14) Tropical Trash - DIVINE SPARK
15) Mount Vesuvius Death March - The Need For Bigger Fish
16) Memory Of Elephants - MMMilk
17) Town Portal - Steaming Scrolls
18) Medium Weekend - Lennolyum
19) Kuu - Great Auk
20) Boltzmann Brain - Balls Membrane
21) Montaña - Alpes
22) Overslept - A Nervous Stomach
23) Pigeoncoma - Social Disappointment
24) A Blackbird En Route - Last Minute
25) Pookie - Dog Walking Is the New Med School
26) Race To Your Face - Henry Howard Holmes' Habitual Obituaries
27) Falcon Arrow - Petit Bit
28) POETIC ELECTRIC - Jarmok
29) Am Fost La Munte Și Mi-a Plăcut - Puteam Să Fiu În Control Acum
30) Band Argument - Dinner