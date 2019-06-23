The Math Lab

Sunday evenings are a wonderful time to wind down, relax, and get ready for the week to come. They're also a great time to blow out your eardrums with a nonstop onslaught of the best math rock and noise rock KLSU has to offer. Ok, it isn't nonstop, but from 7 - 9 PM every Sunday on 91.1, DJ 5/4 is prepared to rock your world. 

1) Frequence Diversity - Nihilism

2) LEBRISK - COLLABORATING WITH THE UNKNOWN

3) Frivolvol - Intentional Deception

4) STORM{O} - Mimesi

5) Kusudama - Mary Had a Little Lamb

6) Plexi - Trick Ripper

7) El Yunque - Reine

8) YOUFF - Avoid

9) Wage Theft - Dumb Contrarian

10) ENTIA - Semaphore

11) Flender - Chickens On the Lawn

12) Mucho Muchacho - Fugados

13) Loose Lips Sink Ships - No. 2

14) Tropical Trash - DIVINE SPARK

15) Mount Vesuvius Death March - The Need For Bigger Fish

16) Memory Of Elephants - MMMilk

17) Town Portal - Steaming Scrolls

18) Medium Weekend - Lennolyum

19) Kuu - Great Auk

20) Boltzmann Brain - Balls Membrane

21) Montaña - Alpes

22) Overslept - A Nervous Stomach

23) Pigeoncoma - Social Disappointment

24) A Blackbird En Route - Last Minute

25) Pookie - Dog Walking Is the New Med School

26) Race To Your Face - Henry Howard Holmes' Habitual Obituaries

27) Falcon Arrow - Petit Bit

28) POETIC ELECTRIC - Jarmok

29) Am Fost La Munte Și Mi-a Plăcut - Puteam Să Fiu În Control Acum

30) Band Argument - Dinner

