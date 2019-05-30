Tune into The Shed Show with the Jazz Cat every Monday from 9PM-11PM for the grooviest contemporary jazz from all around—here on 91.1 KLSU FM Baton Rouge.
- NuSpeak — “Cissy Strut” — NuSpeak (2019)
- Soulive — “Tuesday Night’s Squad” — Next (2002)
- Soulive — “Backwards Jack” — Live in San Fransisco (2009)
- Stanton Moore — “Blues for Ben — All Kooked Out! (1998)
- Stanton Moore — “Tang the Hump” — Flyin’ The Koop (2001)
- Jaco Pastorius — “Medley, Donna Lee” (1999)
- The Brecker Brothers — “Tabula Rasa” — Don’t Stop the Music (1977)
- Dave Weckl Band — “Chain Reaction” — Multiplicity (2005)
- Gary Willis — “Bowlegged” — Bent (1998)
- Miles Davis — “Come Get It” — Star People (1983)
- Weather Report — “Fast City - Live” — Night Passage (1980)
- Weather Report — “Palladium” — Heavy Weather (1977)
- Tal Wilkenfeld — “Cosmic Joke” — Transformation (2007)
- CASIOPEA — “Domino Line” — Asian Dreamer (2017)
- CASIOPEA — “Black Joke” — Asian Dreamer (2017)
- Chick Corea Elektric Band — “Got A Match?” — The Chick Corea Elektric Band (1986)
- Medeski, Martin, and Wood — “Shine It” — End of the World Party (Just In Case) (2004)
- Medeski, Martin, and Wood — “Start-Stop” — Combustication (1998)
- Brian Bromberg — “One For the Woofer” — It’s About Time: The Acoustic Project (1991)