The Shed Show

Tune into The Shed Show with the Jazz Cat every Monday from 9PM-11PM for the grooviest contemporary jazz from all around—here on 91.1 KLSU FM Baton Rouge.  

  1. NuSpeak — “Cissy Strut” — NuSpeak (2019) 
  2. Soulive — “Tuesday Night’s Squad” — Next (2002)
  3. Soulive — “Backwards Jack” — Live in San Fransisco (2009)
  4. Stanton Moore — “Blues for Ben — All Kooked Out! (1998) 
  5. Stanton Moore — “Tang the Hump” — Flyin’ The Koop (2001) 
  6. Jaco Pastorius — “Medley, Donna Lee” (1999)
  7. The Brecker Brothers — “Tabula Rasa” — Don’t Stop the Music (1977)
  8. Dave Weckl Band — “Chain Reaction” — Multiplicity (2005)
  9. Gary Willis — “Bowlegged” — Bent (1998)
  10. Miles Davis — “Come Get It” — Star People (1983)
  11. Weather Report — “Fast City - Live” — Night Passage (1980)
  12. Weather Report — “Palladium” — Heavy Weather (1977)
  13. Tal Wilkenfeld — “Cosmic Joke” — Transformation (2007)
  14. CASIOPEA — “Domino Line” — Asian Dreamer (2017)
  15. CASIOPEA — “Black Joke” — Asian Dreamer (2017)
  16. Chick Corea Elektric Band — “Got A Match?” — The Chick Corea Elektric Band (1986)
  17. Medeski, Martin, and Wood — “Shine It” — End of the World Party (Just In Case) (2004)
  18. Medeski, Martin, and Wood — “Start-Stop” — Combustication (1998)
  19. Brian Bromberg — “One For the Woofer” — It’s About Time: The Acoustic Project (1991) 
