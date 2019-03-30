The Shed Show
  1. Seatbelts “Tank!”
  2. Takuya Kuroda “Thirteen”
  3. Yoko Kanno “Go Dark”
  4. Seatbelts “Too Good Too Bad”
  5. Miles Davis “What I Say”
  6. Soulive “Doin’ Something”
  7. Lettuce “The Flu”
  8. Marcus Miller “7-T’s”
  9. Soulive “Shaheed”
  10. Bobbi Humphrey “Home-Made Jam”
  11. TRI4TH “Dance ‘em All”
  12. Seatbelts “Sax Quartet”
  13. Rotterdam Ska-Jazz Foundation “St. James Infirmary”
  14. Jamie Cullum “I’m All Over It”
  15. Chris Potter “Hold It”
  16. Ezra Colletive “The Philosopher”
  17. Ron McCurdy, Russell Wilson “Hesitation Blues”
  18. Cory Henry “Cory Henry Live Session Montreaux Jazz Festival
  19. Christofer Maddigan “Elder Kettle”

Load comments