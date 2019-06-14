The Shed Show 6/3/19

Tune into The Shed Show with the Jazz Cat, every Monday from 9PM-11PM, for the grooviest contemporary jazz from all around—here on 91.1 KLSU FM Baton Rouge!
Jazz Terminology of the Week
1. Bebop: the style of jazz developed by young players in the early 40s, particularly Parker, Gillespie, Kenny Clarke, Charlie Christian and Bud Powell. Characteristic stressed instrumental ability expressed through rapid, busy, chord-progression-driven improvisations using irregular, syncopated phrasing with many tentions and aliterations. Small groups were favored, ground beat was moved from the bass drum to the ride cymbal and the string bass, and the rhythmic feel was more flowing.
2. Walking Bass: an energetic bass line featuring four even beats per bar, usually serving as the rhythmic foundation for the jazz ensemble
Jazz Trivia of the Week
Geographically, what part of the country was Bebop associated with and what part of the country was Cool Jazz associated with?
Bebop: East Coast (New York)
Cool Jazz: West Coast (California)
6/3/19 Lineup
1. Cory Henry — "Donna Lee" — Gotcha Now (2012)
2. Cory Henry — "Green Dolphin Street" — Gotcha Now (2012)
3. Yellowjackets —"Matinee Idol" — Yellowjackets (1981)
4. Scott Henderson and Tribal Tech — "Renegade" — Nomad (1990)
5. Gary Willis — "Cadillac" — Bent (1998)
6. Soulive — "Hat Trick" — Up Here (2009)
7. Soulive — "Outrage" — Live at the Blue Note Tokyo (2010)
8. Mike Stern — "Trip" — Trip (2017)
9. Mike Stern —"Chromazone" — Time In Place (1988)
10. Funky Knuckles — "16 Bars" — Meta-Musica (2014)
11. Funky Knuckles — "New Birth" — New Birth (2016)
12. Jeff Berlin — "Porky and Beans" — Aneurythms (2006)
13. Oz Noy — "Schizophrenic" — Schizophrenic (2009)
14. Adam Nitti — "Cosmic Underground" — Not Of This World (2014)
15. John Scofield — "A Go Go" — A Go Go (1998)
16. Riccardo Ballerini, Randy Brecker, and Scott Henderson — "Restless" — Blue Mesa (2011)
17. Tribal Tech — "Palm Moon Plaza" — X (2012)
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0dxSR9Bk9eOvK7HZhPsFmu?si=Umq1-PbjRcO-27KDL7HVzw
http://www.jazzinamerica.org/lessonplan/8/6/210