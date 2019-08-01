Tune into The Shed Show with the Jazz Cat, every Monday from 9PM-11PM, for the grooviest contemporary jazz from all around—right here on 91.1 KLSU FM Baton Rouge.
This week’s show is a mellifluous mixture of contemporary gypsy jazz tunes.
Jazz Terminology of the Week
- Hepcat: hepcats are the fanatics of jazz, especially bebop. Hepcats were also called Hipsters. These hepcats adopted the lifestyle of jazz musicians, such as the way they dress, the slang they used, laidback atittudes, sarcastic humor, and self-imposed poverty.
- Scat Singing: improvised jazz singing, allowing the voice to imitate an instrument
7/29/19
- Stephane Wrembel — “Topsy” — The Django Experiment IV (2019)
- Stephane Wrembel — “Valse pour Jeanette” — TheDjango Experiemnt IV (2019)
- Biréli Lagrène — “Blues clair” — Gipsy Project (2001)
- Biréli Lagrène — “Daphne” — Gipsy Project (2001)
- Fapy Lafertin — “E Luxo So” — Fleur de Lavande (1989)
- Fapy Lafertin — “Valse d’Argentine” — Fleur de Lavande (1989)
- John Jorgenson — “I’ve Found a New Baby” — After You’ve Gone (1991)
- John Jorgenson — “Dr. Jazz” — After You’ve Gone (1991)
- Dorado Schmitt — “My Blue Heaven” — Family (2009)
- Dorado Schmitt — “Minor Swing” — Family (2009)
- Romane and Eric Bouvelle — “Mon premier swing” — Allo, Balthazar ? ! (2017)
- Romane and Eric Bouvelle — “Soir de dispute” — Allo, Balthazar ? ! (2017)
- Frank Vignola — “Song d’Automne” — 100 Years of Django (2010)
- Frank Vignola — “Mystery Pacific” — 100 Years of Django (2010)
- Adrien Moignard — “How High the Moon” — All the Way (2010)
- Adrien Moignard — “Clockwise” — All the Way (2010)
- Pearl Django — “Friends live These - Live” — Pearl Django Live (2019)
- Pearl Django — “Peche a La Mouche - Live” — Pearl Django Live (2019)
- Stephane Wrembel — “All of Me” — The Django Experiment IV (2019)
- Stephane Wrembel — “I’ll See You In My Dreams” — The Django Experiment IV (2019)
- Biréli Lagrène — “Si tu savais” — Gipsy Project (2001)
- Biréli Lagrène — “La mer” — Gipsy Project (2001)
- Fapy Lafertin — “Please Be Kind” — Fleur de Lavande (1989)
- Fapy Lafertin — “Tango For Django” — Fleur de Lavande (1989)
- John Jorgenson — “Doin’ the Uptown Lowdown” — After You’ve Gone (1991)
- John Jorgenson — “Oh Baby!” — After You’ve Gone (1991)
- Dorado Schmitt — “Miro Django” — Family (2009)
- Dorado Schmitt — “David’s Swing” — Family (2009)
- Romane and Eric Bouvelle — “Smile” — Allo, Balthazar ? ! (2017)
- Romane and Eric Bouvelle — “Begin the Beguine” — Allo, Balthazar ? ! (2017)
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0gMU4yU4y7nRxnj2MIVcoz?si=t5gS1lIrSPmWwZaw42gGCw