The Shed Show 6/10/19

Jazz Terminology of the Week
1. Hard Bop: "Hard Bop was at the forefront of jazz and went through its most concentrated growth and development from 1951-1958. Hard Bop was, in part, a reaction to cool jazz. Many jazz musicians felt that with cool jazz, the music had become "too classical" in nature, that is, too European (not enough 'blues'). Hard Bop was a return to music that was more Afro-centric and more blues based" (from Jazz in America).
2. Blow: Blow simply is the jazzman's term for play any instrument, but the term is most associated with horn players.
Example: Maaaan, Satchmo can really blow!
Jazz Trivia of the Week
Who was the most important Hard Bop group in the canon of Jazz music?
The Miles Davis Quintet of the mid-1950s.
The initial lineup was Miles Davis on trumpet, Sonny Rollins on tenor sax,
Red Garland on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on
drums.
6/10/19 Lineup
1. Lettuce — "Lettsanity" — The Fly (2012)
2. Marcus Miller — "Detroit" — Renaissance (2012)
3. Funky Knuckles — "New Leaf" — Meta-Musica (2014)
4. Funky Knuckles — "Rain Journey" — Meta-Musica (2014)
5. Organ Freeman — "Long Live the King" — Respect My Art (2017)
6. Organ Freeman — "For the Greater Good" — Organ Freeman (2015)
7. Lydian Collective — "Legend of Lumbar" — Adventure (2018)
8. Lydia Collective — "Mr. Sunshine" — Adventure (2018)
9. Ruby Rushton — "Moonlight Woman" — Trudi's Songbook, Vol. 1 (2017)
10. Ghost-Note — "Can't Get Right" — 2015
11. Jeff Lorber Fusion — "Black Ice" — Now Is the Time (2010)
12. Shaun Martin — "The Yellow Jacket" — 7summers (2015)
13. Huntertones — "Change" — Passport (2018)
14. Oscar Jerome — "Where Are Your Branches? Where Is Your Fruit?" — Where Are Your Branches (2018)
15. Jeff Berlin — "El Gaucho" — Low Standards (2013)
16. Jeff Berlin — "I Want to Be Happy" — High Standards (2010)
17. Roy Hargrove — "Strasbourg / St. Dennis" —Earfood (2008)
18. Joshua Redman — "Hide and Seek" — Freedom In the Groove (1996)
19. Huntertones — "Welcome to the Neighborhood" — Huntertones (2015)
