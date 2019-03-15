The Shed Show
  1. Charlie Hunter “High Pockets and a Fanny Pack”
  2. Charlie Hunter “Drop a Dime”
  3. Marcus Miller “7-T’s (featuring Trombone Shorty)
  4. Marcus Miller “No Limit”
  5. Joshua Redman “Molten Soul”
  6. Joshua Redman “Jazz Crimes”
  7. Ezra Collective “Juan Pablo”
  8. Ezra Collective “The Philosopher”
  9. Tenderlonious “Yussef’s Groove”
  10. Tenderlonious “The Shakedown”
  11. Etienne de la Sayette “Jungle Blue”
  12. Alfa Mist “Keep On”
  13. Robohands “Broken”
  14. Robohands “Lament”
  15. Daniel Casimir “Cable St”
  16. Daniel Casimir “Escapee”
  17. Nubya Garcia “Lost Kingdoms”
  18. Moses Boyd “Axis Blue”
  19. Takuya Kuroda “RSBD”
  20. The White Blinds “The Doc"

    https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/4l6qU6NnnyUe2UHGxq3bMg?si=Oinfp-9-TlGZFkB7LEvEfw

Load comments