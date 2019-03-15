- Charlie Hunter “High Pockets and a Fanny Pack”
- Charlie Hunter “Drop a Dime”
- Marcus Miller “7-T’s (featuring Trombone Shorty)
- Marcus Miller “No Limit”
- Joshua Redman “Molten Soul”
- Joshua Redman “Jazz Crimes”
- Ezra Collective “Juan Pablo”
- Ezra Collective “The Philosopher”
- Tenderlonious “Yussef’s Groove”
- Tenderlonious “The Shakedown”
- Etienne de la Sayette “Jungle Blue”
- Alfa Mist “Keep On”
- Robohands “Broken”
- Robohands “Lament”
- Daniel Casimir “Cable St”
- Daniel Casimir “Escapee”
- Nubya Garcia “Lost Kingdoms”
- Moses Boyd “Axis Blue”
- Takuya Kuroda “RSBD”
- The White Blinds “The Doc"
https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/4l6qU6NnnyUe2UHGxq3bMg?si=Oinfp-9-TlGZFkB7LEvEfw