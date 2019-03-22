The Shed Show

On tonight's segment of The Shed Show with the Jazz Catapproximately the first 80 minutes of the show are comprised of up-beat, groovy tunes of the early 2000s, current time, and of course, King Miles Davis, our forefather in paving the way for contemporary jazz. The last 40 minutes of the show fade into smoother, solo-heavy, tenor saxophone-heavy contemporary tracks.

Jazz Slang of the Night

1. Birdbrain: A Charlie Parker imitator; "It's 1957 already. We need something new. I'm gettin' tired of all of the 'Birdbrains' around these days..."

2. Rusty Gate: Someone who can't play; "That cat swings like a rusty gate."

3. Swing: to get a rocking or swaying beat; "Ellington's band 'swings' like no other. It's elegant."

Tonight's Tunes (bolded tunes denote the Jazz Cat's top 3 favorite jams of the night) 

  1. Soulive — “Shaheed” — Doin’ Something (2001) — Genre: Jazz 
  2. Soulive — “Vapor” — Break Out (2005) — Genre: Jazz
  3. Lettuce — “Break Out” — Live in Tokyo (2004)  — Genre: R&B/Soul (but most certainly jazz)
  4. Ezra Collective — “Enter the Jungle” — Chapter 7 + Juan Pablo: The Philosopher (2017) — Genre: Jazz
  5. Ezra Collective — “Colonial Mentality” — Chapter 7 + Juan Pablo: The Philosopher (2017) — Genre: Jazz
  6. Joshua Redman — “Boogielastic” — Elastic (2002) — Genre: Bop
  7. Miles Davis — “Helen Butte / Mr. Freedom X” — On the Corner (1972) — Genre: Fusion
  8. Nicholas Payton — “Kimathi” — Afro-Caribbean Mixtape (2017) — Genre: Jazz
  9. Heiko Jung — “Pharoa” 
  10. Joshua Redman — “Ornithology (featuring Brad Mehldau)” — Nearness (2016) — Genre: Jazz
  11. Michael Brecker — “My One and Only Love” — Michael Brecker (1987) — Genre: Jazz
  12. Michael Brecker — “African Skies” — Tales from the Hudson (1996) — Genre: Jazz
  13. Miami Saxophone Quartet — “Giant Steps” — Take Four Giant Steps (2002) — Genre: Fusion
  14. Miami Saxophone Quartet — “A Night in Tunisia” — Midnight Rumba (2005) — Genre: Jazz

The Shed Show is your place for contemporary jazz every Thursday night from 11PM-1AM with the Jazz Cat on 91.1 KLSU FM Baton Rouge. If you're local, spin that dial on your radio to hear the grooviest contemporary jazz sounds and tunes from all around, and if you don't have access to our local radio waves, download the RadioFX app or stream KLSU on from our website! 

The Shed Show's 3/21/19 Spotify Playlist

https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/6uPkAAkU3yYzP8glBMSU69?si=rrvkM0gPTDaoklxDBaOdkw

Tracks from The Shed Show's 3/21/19 Playlist Not Streaming on Spotify

Heiko Jung plays "Pharao" on his Signature Contra by Marleaux. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV_dIfGUvL4

Jazz Slang Glossary

https://www.the-jazz-cat.com/jazz-slang-dictionary.html

