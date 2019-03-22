On tonight's segment of The Shed Show with the Jazz Cat, approximately the first 80 minutes of the show are comprised of up-beat, groovy tunes of the early 2000s, current time, and of course, King Miles Davis, our forefather in paving the way for contemporary jazz. The last 40 minutes of the show fade into smoother, solo-heavy, tenor saxophone-heavy contemporary tracks.
Jazz Slang of the Night
1. Birdbrain: A Charlie Parker imitator; "It's 1957 already. We need something new. I'm gettin' tired of all of the 'Birdbrains' around these days..."
2. Rusty Gate: Someone who can't play; "That cat swings like a rusty gate."
3. Swing: to get a rocking or swaying beat; "Ellington's band 'swings' like no other. It's elegant."
Tonight's Tunes (bolded tunes denote the Jazz Cat's top 3 favorite jams of the night)
- Soulive — “Shaheed” — Doin’ Something (2001) — Genre: Jazz
- Soulive — “Vapor” — Break Out (2005) — Genre: Jazz
- Lettuce — “Break Out” — Live in Tokyo (2004) — Genre: R&B/Soul (but most certainly jazz)
- Ezra Collective — “Enter the Jungle” — Chapter 7 + Juan Pablo: The Philosopher (2017) — Genre: Jazz
- Ezra Collective — “Colonial Mentality” — Chapter 7 + Juan Pablo: The Philosopher (2017) — Genre: Jazz
- Joshua Redman — “Boogielastic” — Elastic (2002) — Genre: Bop
- Miles Davis — “Helen Butte / Mr. Freedom X” — On the Corner (1972) — Genre: Fusion
- Nicholas Payton — “Kimathi” — Afro-Caribbean Mixtape (2017) — Genre: Jazz
- Heiko Jung — “Pharoa”
- Joshua Redman — “Ornithology (featuring Brad Mehldau)” — Nearness (2016) — Genre: Jazz
- Michael Brecker — “My One and Only Love” — Michael Brecker (1987) — Genre: Jazz
- Michael Brecker — “African Skies” — Tales from the Hudson (1996) — Genre: Jazz
- Miami Saxophone Quartet — “Giant Steps” — Take Four Giant Steps (2002) — Genre: Fusion
- Miami Saxophone Quartet — “A Night in Tunisia” — Midnight Rumba (2005) — Genre: Jazz
The Shed Show's 3/21/19 Spotify Playlist
https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/6uPkAAkU3yYzP8glBMSU69?si=rrvkM0gPTDaoklxDBaOdkw
Tracks from The Shed Show's 3/21/19 Playlist Not Streaming on Spotify
Heiko Jung plays "Pharao" on his Signature Contra by Marleaux. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV_dIfGUvL4
