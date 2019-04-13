- Ruby Rushton “Eleven Grapes”
- Joshua Redman “Jazz Crimes”
- Joshua Redman “Boogielastic”
- Snarky Puppy “Quarter Master”
- Snarky Puppy “Young Stuff”
- Kamasi Washington “Change of the Guard”
- KOKOROKO “Adwa”
- Theon Cross “Activate (with Moses Boyd and nubya Garcia)”
- Nerija “The Fisherman”
- Joe Armon-Jones “Starting Today”
- Vels Trio “The Wad”
- Alfa Mist “Retainer”
- Maisha “Kaa”
- Kamaal Williams “Broken Theme”
- Tenderlonious “SV Disco”
- Sons of Kemet “My Queen is Harriet Tubman”
- Nubya Garcia “Once”
https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/29yQYp50p1ClY8yuWa9RHz?si=xR3mv8rISB-iZeXFc4kDEQ