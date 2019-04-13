The Shed Show
  1. Ruby Rushton “Eleven Grapes”
  2. Joshua Redman “Jazz Crimes”
  3. Joshua Redman “Boogielastic”
  4. Snarky Puppy “Quarter Master”
  5. Snarky Puppy “Young Stuff”
  6. Kamasi Washington “Change of the Guard”
  7. KOKOROKO “Adwa”
  8. Theon Cross “Activate (with Moses Boyd and nubya Garcia)”
  9. Nerija “The Fisherman”
  10. Joe Armon-Jones “Starting Today”
  11. Vels Trio “The Wad”
  12. Alfa Mist “Retainer”
  13. Maisha “Kaa”
  14. Kamaal Williams “Broken Theme”
  15. Tenderlonious “SV Disco”
  16. Sons of Kemet “My Queen is Harriet Tubman”
  17. Nubya Garcia “Once”

https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/29yQYp50p1ClY8yuWa9RHz?si=xR3mv8rISB-iZeXFc4kDEQ

