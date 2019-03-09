Underground Sounds

Mobb Deep is criminally (hehe) underrated.

DJ Scratch n' Sniff

1) Jeru the Damaja - Ya Playin' Yaself 

2) KMD - It Sounded Like A Roc

3) Lords of the Underground - Chief Rocka

4) Geto Boys - Mind Playing Tricks On Me

5) Slick Rick - Love That's True, Pt. 1

6) Mobb Deep - Hell On Earth (Front Lines)

7) A Tribe Called Quest - Get a Hold

8) The Pharcyde - Pack the Pipe

9) Group Home - Livin' Proof

10) Pete Rock & CL Smooth - They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

11) Dr. Dre - Xxplosive 

12) Main Source - Snake Eyes

Buckets McYams

1) Lil Wayne - This Is the Carter

2) Anderson .Paak - The Bird

3) Mac Miller - What's The Use

4) Kendrick Lamar ft. Bilal, Anna Wise, and Thundercat - These Walls

5) Kanye West ft. Kendrick Lamar - No More Parties in LA

6) Domo Genesis ft. Anderson .Paak - Dapper

7) _thesmoothcat - White Wine 

8) Kid Cudi - Man On the Moon

9) The Roots - Don't Say Nuthin'

10) Jay-Z ft. UGK - Big Pimpin'

11) Cam'ron - Harlem Streets 

12) Kanye West - Last Call

