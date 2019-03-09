Mobb Deep is criminally (hehe) underrated.
DJ Scratch n' Sniff
1) Jeru the Damaja - Ya Playin' Yaself
2) KMD - It Sounded Like A Roc
3) Lords of the Underground - Chief Rocka
4) Geto Boys - Mind Playing Tricks On Me
5) Slick Rick - Love That's True, Pt. 1
6) Mobb Deep - Hell On Earth (Front Lines)
7) A Tribe Called Quest - Get a Hold
8) The Pharcyde - Pack the Pipe
9) Group Home - Livin' Proof
10) Pete Rock & CL Smooth - They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
11) Dr. Dre - Xxplosive
12) Main Source - Snake Eyes
Buckets McYams
1) Lil Wayne - This Is the Carter
2) Anderson .Paak - The Bird
3) Mac Miller - What's The Use
4) Kendrick Lamar ft. Bilal, Anna Wise, and Thundercat - These Walls
5) Kanye West ft. Kendrick Lamar - No More Parties in LA
6) Domo Genesis ft. Anderson .Paak - Dapper
7) _thesmoothcat - White Wine
8) Kid Cudi - Man On the Moon
9) The Roots - Don't Say Nuthin'
10) Jay-Z ft. UGK - Big Pimpin'
11) Cam'ron - Harlem Streets
12) Kanye West - Last Call