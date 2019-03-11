Underground Sounds 2/28/19

Some great use of samples in this episode, shoutout fellow KLSU compatriot Xochi, y'all go check out Free Samples every Saturday from 1-3 in da afternoon.

Buckets McYams

1) The Roots - Star/Pointro

2) Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye - Music

3) Talib Kweli - Get By

4) Kanye West - Late

5) Lupe Fiasco ft. Jill Scott - Daydreamin'

6) Madvillain - All Caps

7) Cam'ron ft. Juelz Santana - I Just Wanna

8) Jay Electronica - Exhibit C

9) Anderson .Paak ft. BJ the Chicago Kid - The Waters

10) Thundercat ft. Kendrick Lamar - Walk On By

11) NoName - Don't Forget About Me

12) Earl Sweatshirt ft. Frank Ocean - Sunday

13) Kanye West & Jay-Z - The Joy

DJ Scratch n' Sniff 

1) Jurassic 5 - The Influence

2) The Pharcyde - Groupie Therapy 

3) Hieroglyphics - Make Your Move 

4) Nas - The World is Yours

5) A Tribe Called Quest - I Left My Wallet in El Segundo

6) The Roots - Good Music

7) The Pharcyde - Officer

8) Jazz Liberatorz - Cool Down

9) Guru - Le Bien, Le Mal

10) Digable Planets - 9th Wonder (Blackitolism)

11) De La Soul - Tread Water

12) Jungle Brothers - The Promo 

