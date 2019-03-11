Underground Sounds 2/28/19

Some great use of samples in this episode, shoutout fellow KLSU compatriot Xochi, y'all go check out Free Samples every Saturday from 1-3 in da afternoon.
Buckets McYams
1) The Roots - Star/Pointro
2) Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye - Music
3) Talib Kweli - Get By
4) Kanye West - Late
5) Lupe Fiasco ft. Jill Scott - Daydreamin'
6) Madvillain - All Caps
7) Cam'ron ft. Juelz Santana - I Just Wanna
8) Jay Electronica - Exhibit C
9) Anderson .Paak ft. BJ the Chicago Kid - The Waters
10) Thundercat ft. Kendrick Lamar - Walk On By
11) NoName - Don't Forget About Me
12) Earl Sweatshirt ft. Frank Ocean - Sunday
13) Kanye West & Jay-Z - The Joy
DJ Scratch n' Sniff
1) Jurassic 5 - The Influence
2) The Pharcyde - Groupie Therapy
3) Hieroglyphics - Make Your Move
4) Nas - The World is Yours
5) A Tribe Called Quest - I Left My Wallet in El Segundo
6) The Roots - Good Music
7) The Pharcyde - Officer
8) Jazz Liberatorz - Cool Down
9) Guru - Le Bien, Le Mal
10) Digable Planets - 9th Wonder (Blackitolism)
11) De La Soul - Tread Water
12) Jungle Brothers - The Promo