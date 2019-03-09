LSU officials have not decided if freshman guard Javonte Smart is going to be able to play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted out that Smart was likely to be held out, and then followed it up by saying a source told him Smart "will not play tonight."

According to an LSU official, there had been "no updates yet" as to whether Smart would play. Another LSU official said Goodman's report was the first he's heard on withholding the reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

With a win against Vanderbilt, LSU clinches a share of the SEC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament. Smart is currently averaging 11.4 points. 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30 minutes per game this season.

LSU has made the decision to suspend coach Will Wade indefinitely following a report by Yahoo! Sports saying Wade was caught on a federal wiretap discussing a player, who is presumed to be Smart, with basketball liaison Christian Dawkins. A federal jury found Dawkins guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy in October, and he is set to go on trial for bribery charges as well on April 22.