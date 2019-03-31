Parliament - P-Funk (Wants to Get Funked Up)

Lizzo - Juice

Merchant - Instant Funk

Harlem World Crew - Rappers' Convention

Beastie Boys - Shadrach

Lexsoul Dancemachine - Beef Grinder

Hideki Naganuma - Humming the Bassline

Brian Eno & David Byrne - Regiment

Bill Loko - Nen Lambo

Talking Heads - Take Me To the River

Lee Breuer & Bob Telson - Stop Do Not Go On

Lee Breuer & Bob Telson - How Shall I See You Through My Tears

David Byrne & Fatboy Slim feat. Sharon Jones - Dancing Together

Earth, Wind, & Fire - Serpentine Fire

Kylie Auldist - Family Tree

Aretha Franklin - What a Fool Believes

Kool & The Gang - Open Sesame (Part 1)

The Brothers Johnson - Thunder Thumbs and Lightnin' Licks

Parliament - Bop Gun (Endangered Species)

