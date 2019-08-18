Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco died Sunday at age 76 after a long battle with cancer.
Blanco was elected as the state's first female governor in 2003 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor. After 20 months in office, Hurricane Katrina struck, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing hundreds of thousands.
Blanco did not seek re-election in 2007. She was diagnosed with an incurable, rare form of cancer, ocular melanoma, in 2017.
University President F. King Alexander released a statement Sunday following the announcement of Blanco's death.
"The entire LSU community mourns the loss of Governor Blanco. She was a tireless public servant and a trailblazing political pioneer who dedicated her life to the people of Louisiana. She was an ardent supporter of public higher education and many parts of our campus stand as a testament to her legacy. Our thoughts are with her husband, Coach, her family, and her countless friends across Louisiana."