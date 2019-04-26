It is quite frustrating as a University student that cars are being towed on a campus for which a parking permit is mandated.
For the year 2018-19, freshmen students are required to live on campus, and unlike many other equally reputable schools, they are allowed to have vehicles for their first year. When this decision was made, it is evident that no consideration was taken into the fact that there is undeniably a scarcity of parking on the campus for the students that attend school and pay large sums for parking.
The University is fully aware of the school’s population, the number of students for whom they have provided permits at a cost and the number of staff on the campus. It appears that great pleasure is taken in towing vehicles as a source of additional income, to the now “business establishment”.
Tuition costs, living expenses and staying in the game at the University is not cheap. As a matter of fact, it seems as if the continued goal is to get as much out of the students and their parents' pockets with no avenue for "fair recourse." College is a sacrifice for many, and the unnecessary additional imposed charges are undeniably unfair and frustrating, to say the least.
Prospective students, their families and sponsors need to be made aware of what is taking place on campus.
Tammia Marcano is a kinesiology student at the University.