A weekend at No. 2 Mississippi State seemed like a tough test for the struggling LSU offense. The beloved Baton Rouge native, senior infielder Chris Reid didn't listen to the narrative as he earned SEC co-player of the week with Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday.
Reid went six-for-eight in the series with six RBI's and four runs scored. Reid recorded three walks and a hit-by-pitch during the series as well. His on-base percentage was as astronomical .769.
After returning to the team shortly before the season started, Reid has played some of the best baseball of his career. He is hitting for a .333 batting average with a .370 average in SEC play. Reid has also been a strong asset defensively at third base.
This is the first time Reid has been named SEC player of the week.