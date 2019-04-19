In a tale of two games No. 14 LSU (25-15, 10-7) limited Florida (26-15, 7-10) to one run in a 13-1 win behind another stellar performance from freshman right-hander Cole Henry.
Henry broke his career-high strikeout total. He finished with 12 strikeouts through 5.1 innings. Henry’s 12 strikeouts were the most by an SEC pitcher in a conference game since former LSU pitcher Alex Lange’s 13 strikeout performance against Kentucky in 2015.
Henry said he knew that he needed to be strong and make sure everything was working on the mound after a tough loss in the series opener.
Henry’s start began with a roadblock. He allowed a leadoff base hit, but Henry settled in and cruised through the rest of his start. Through the first three innings only only two reached base before a solo home run in the fourth. Henry bounced back with his ninth strikeout to end the inning.
Through Henry’s 5.1 innings, he stayed around 92-94 mph with his fastball and commanded his curveball arm side and glove side.
“In Missouri I couldn’t get a grip on the ball, but tonight was a lot different,” Henry said. “It felt good ever since my bullpen [session] before the game.”
As the game progressed, Henry seemed to continue to get better. Whenever Henry faced his first jam of the game in the fifth inning, he struck out back-to-back batters with fastballs. He escaped the inning and kept the LSU lead at 5-1.
Henry said the offense has really turned on with two of its main hitters out, and he has “all the confidence in the world” pitching with a lead because he can make a mistake, and it won’t cost him as much.
The bats scored early — unlike the series opener. The Tigers threatened in the first but failed to score. They would go on to score in four consecutive innings and allowed Henry to pitch with a lead.
Freshman infielder Cade Beloso stayed hot and started the offense off. He doubled to dead center before sophomore catcher Saul Garza drove him in on a fielder’s choice. LSU tacked on another run in the third. The fourth and fifth inning is when the Tigers broke the game open.
With two outs freshman infielder Drew Bianco doubled. Florida intentionally walked junior shortstop Josh Smith only for sophomore infielder Brandt Broussard to single to left driving in one run. After Smith scored on an error, senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis capped off the inning with an RBI single and gave LSU a 5-1 lead.
“We had four freshman in the lineup tonight,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “We didn’t really have much of a choice. Without having [Chris] Reid and [Zach] Watson to have a good offensive night was really important.”
The hitting stayed contagious. Beloso led off the sixth with a solo home run, and eight more Tiger batters reach the plate. LSU scored four more runs in the inning as the offense batted around. The Tigers scored three more runs in the eighth to extend the lead to 13-1.
Junior right-hander Todd Peterson closed the remaining four innings after Henry.
Only using two pitchers puts LSU in a good position for the final game of the series after using five in game one. LSU and Florida will conclude the rubber match at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.