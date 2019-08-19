LSU begins the season ranked No. 6 in the first AP poll of the fall. It's the highest LSU opens the season since 2016 when it started at No. 5, but the Tigers promptly dropped to No. 21 after a season-opening loss to Wisconsin.
LSU hopes to avoid a similar fate when they travel to No. 10 Texas in week two on Sept. 7.
Other top 25 teams LSU plays includes No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 16 Auburn. The Southeastern Conference is second among conferences with six teams in poll, and the Big Ten leads with seven.
The No. 6 ranking for LSU comes after the Tigers were ranked No. 6 in Coaches poll.
AP top 10
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas