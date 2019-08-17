Saturday's scrimmage was the last live action LSU will see until the square off against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.
The focus shifted to allowing younger players, specifically at the skill positions, showcase their abilities. Veterans like senior cornerback Kristian Fulton, junior safety Grant Delpit and sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson all sat out for precautionary reasons, and Orgeron said all three would have played if it was a real game. Other upperclassmen sat out with injuries or were given a day off, but senior quarterback Joe Burrow did play after missing the first scrimmage last Saturday.
Offense dominates first half of scrimmage
Orgeron said the offense was quick to get after the defense in the first half of the team's scrimmage, and a big reason for that was the offensive line, which has been hit by injuries and is missing All-SEC guard Damien Lewis.
"[Offensive line] coach [James] Cregg was fired up early this morning, and we challenged those guys — next man up, we don't blink," Orgeron said. "We played with eight starters in a major bowl and won the game. We've given those guys opportunities to play and this is going to be to see on film and well see how they did."
There was also the boost of having Burrow back. Orgeron complimented the senior's leadership, decision-making and pocket presence. Orgeron praised sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan as well.
Brennan had a couple throws that were dropped by the receivers, and Orgeron says both offensive assistant John Robinson and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger are both pleased with the progress he has made.
Other players who stood out were sophomore receiver Racey McMath, freshmen receivers Trey Palmer and Jaray Jenkins, and freshmen running backs John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price.
Position battles still going at guard, linebacker, safety and tight end
While most of LSU's starters are known there a few spots up for grabs on both sides of the ball. Up front LSU has a hole at left guard, and a few contenders have been sidelined with injuries. Sophomore Chasen Hines is still recovering from offseason knee surgery while freshman Kardell Thomas had what will likely be season-ending ankle surgery this week after suffering an injury in practice this week.
The two injuries leave senior Adrian Magee, who is the likely front-runner for the spot, and junior Donovaughn Campbell as the two players competing for starting reps. Orgeron said if Hines can get healthy he has all the physical tools required to be the starter.
Then there's the battle for the third safety spot behind Delpit and Jacoby Stevens. Juniors Todd Harris and Eric Monroe and freshman Marcel Brooks have all been working there.
There's also a pretty heated contest at the second inside linebacker position next to senior Michael Divinity between juniors Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen and sophomore Damone Clark.
"I don't think we have to make a decision right now, but those are the things that seem up for grabs right now," Orgeron said.
Another player who has been moving up the depth chart is junior tight end Thaddeus Moss. Moss missed all of last season with a foot injury but is making a case to start over fellow tight ends like senior Stephen Sullivan and junior Jamal Pettigrew.
Bill Johnson placed in control of LSU's defensive line
Orgeron said while things were running well with analyst Kenechi [Udeze], graduate assistant Christian LaCouture and himself forming sort of a triumvirate in charge of the defensive line in place of Dennis Johnson, who injured both knees in the offseason, it wasn't ideal for Orgeron.
"My job, as we all know, is to be the head coach first, and that's what I have always wanted to do," Orgeron said. "I thought at the time it was the best solution, and it was a good solution. Then Bill came to visit, and I thought about approaching him about being the defensive line coach, and as you know, he's from Louisiana. He said 'well, I got to think about,' and then two seconds later he turned around and said 'I'm coming.'"
With Johnson on the staff, Udeze will move back to his original analyst role while LaCouture will remain on the field as a graduate assistant. Dennis Johnson will also move into an analyst role for the time being, and Orgeron said things will be revisited in the offseason but for now Bill Johnson is the full-time defensive line coach.
Stats
Joe Burrow: 14-of-24 116 yards, 2 touchdowns, sacked twice
Myles Brennan: 13-of-25 260 yards, 1 touchdown, long of 56, sacked three times
John Emery: 11 carries 68 yards, long 36
Tyrion Davis-Price: 13 carries 20 yards* primarily used in short-yardage and goal line
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: DNP* rest
Racey McMath: 6 receptions 58 yards
Jaray Jenkins: 4 receptions 73 yards
Ja’Marr Chase: 5 receptions 45 yards
Stephen Sullivan: 2 receptions
Justin Jefferson: DNP* rest
Defense: six sacks combined
Cade York: 7-of-8, long of 51