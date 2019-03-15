Top-seeded LSU, full of life and almost playing like they were possessed, came right out of the gates humming against Florida on Friday. But for the second time in two tries, the Gators got the best of the Tigers.
There was a lot of uncertainty floating around in the air this morning for LSU fans, on whether freshman guard Javonte Smart would be reinstated by the LSU after conducting their internal search with the NCAA on his eligibility.
The news traveled quickly from Nashville all the way down to Baton Rouge when it was indeed announced that Smart had been cleared and would play. There was a sigh of relief and also an adrenaline shot of energy that was jolted into the fanbase.
It didn’t just have the fans ready, it had the entire LSU team ready to go right from the jump. The stage of this game and energy just felt different, and it was almost like a chance for the team and fans to let out their frustration on such a unique situation the university has been faced with this week.
Junior guard Marlon Taylor started the scoring off with a good look 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 3-0 that filled Bridgestone Arena with cheers and excitement from all the purple and gold dressed fans in attendance.
LSU then forced a stop against Florida, and on the ensuing possession freshman forward Naz Reid brought those same purple and gold fans to their feet with a dunk that made it 5-0 LSU, and even got the team bench excited and giddy for their chance to play in such a different pressure-packed environment this program hasn’t seen in a while.
This team has endured a lot this season and looking back, it’s almost hard to believe that things have happened the way they have. Despite these odds, LSU fueled with emotion, made the first half against the Florida Gators a statement moment.
They played like a team that knew after such a tumultuous season at times, that they are the 2019 Southeastern Conference Champions and that they are the No. 1 seed for a reason.
LSU just looked like they were on a mission in the first half. Players were cutting and moving to their right offensive-sets with ease, they were boxing out and rebounding missed offensive shots, the ball seamlessly moved from one player on the floor to the next like a team where everyone now knows what their role is.
The Tigers rode this wave of emotion to a somewhat close but comfortable 35-25 halftime lead. LSU played unselfishly with their ball movement and ended the half with nine assists and dominated Florida in the paint to the upbeat tune of 26 points in the music city.
The second half was a different story, however. LSU’s defense, which had looked so calm and collected in the first half, started to not close out Florida shooters at the perimeter and it would come back to bite them today later in this one.
The same Florida players that looked like they would never find their offensive shot and rhythm after that first half, started to come alive after a few of their early shots in the second half fell. The Gators re-energized themselves after fighting their way slowly back into it.
It was certainly no secret coming into the game today but many brackets predictions had Florida not making the NCAA tournament if they lost to LSU, and their resilience and will today showed that.
The Gators clamped down on defense and got the tempo of the game to their liking under coach Mike White’s patented zone defensive schemes that have made LSU’s previous two games against them difficult.
LSU looked to freshman forward Naz Reid postups and passing out of incoming Florida double teams as their offense for a lot of the second half. The highly touted former five star recruit who came to LSU with NBA lottery pick expectations, seized this opportunity in a big way and accounted for 17 points during the half that would later have him end the game with 26 total points and 14 rebounds.
Florida battled it back and eventually took the lead after a hectic and controversial 3-point make and foul by Florida’s Keyontae Johnson with the personal foul going against Reid. The matter was compounded when acting coach Tony Benford was whistled for a Technical after voicing his displeasure with the call, in such a quick short turn of unfortunate events the Gators would be issued two more free throws on top of the 3-pointer make foul free throw attempt.
The Tigers at that time who were leading the Gators 63-60, would watch their lead evaporate and cede six points in total, and were now down 66-63 by the time they got the ball back. Florida had a 70-67 lead with about 1:16 left to go in the game where things looked bleak for LSU.
After a missed 3-point shot to tie the game by junior guard Skylar Mays and ensuing scramble for the rebound by senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, the ball was suddenly back in the hands of their work horse Naz Reid, who would nail the clutch 3-pointer to tie the game 70-70.
Florida was then fouled on their next two possessions that would see them make three of their four free throws attempts to put the game put the game at 73-70. With the seconds winding down, LSU went to Reid again who would knock down a 3-pointer to tie it at 73-73.
What happened next was a chaotic scramble up the floor for Florida where the Gators would hold the last shot to either win and advance their season or miss and send their rubber match game with LSU to a third consecutive overtime.
The Gators would run a set play that gave Florida’s Andrew Nembhard an open look, and it was nothing but nylon as he knocked down the winning shot with exactly one second left to keep Gators playing and most likely dancing into March.
LSU returns back home as a team wounded for now, but there is still plenty left to play for as they will await their seeding results on Selection Sunday after every conference tournament championship has ended.