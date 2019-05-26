The Electric Carnival 5/26/19

"Mel doesn't slow down for anything!"
- Combustibles - In Da Mood
- Caravan Palace (ft Charles X) - About You
- CUPHEAD OST - Die House (The Swing Bot Remix)
- Deluxe - Pony
- Cissie Redgwick - Mister Mister (Odjbox Remix)
- Bart & Baker (ft Slim Gaillard) - Communication (Sleazy Listening Remix)
- The Soul Session - Soul Desire (Fab Samperi Remix)
- Caar Lemar - Eclipse
- ProleteR - Alone After All
- Tab & Anitek - HoldingAgain
- Backini - Company B Boy
- Wax Tailor - The Tune
- G Swing (ft Jamie Berry) - Figs & Dates
- Kormac - The Good Lord
- The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist
- Boogie Belgique - Stairway to the USSR
- Steve Spiffler - Drank in a Headlock
- Electro Swing Circus - Harvey (Mortisville Remix)
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Bossamba Jazz
- Ester Rada - Anything
- Mop Mop - I Wish I Was in Hell
- mtbrd. - Learntwo
- Koop - In a Heartbeat
- Karina Kappel - So Secretly (Saqib Remix)
- Jazzamor - Yonder Heights
- Mocean Worker - Summertime / Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
- Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Nika Zach) - Quicksand
- Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Rebecca Kolland) - Caught