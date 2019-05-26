The Electric Carnival 5/26/19

"Mel doesn't slow down for anything!"

  1. Combustibles - In Da Mood
  2. Caravan Palace (ft Charles X) - About You
  3. CUPHEAD OST - Die House (The Swing Bot Remix)
  4. Deluxe - Pony
  5. Cissie Redgwick - Mister Mister (Odjbox Remix)
  6. Bart & Baker (ft Slim Gaillard) - Communication (Sleazy Listening Remix)
  7. The Soul Session - Soul Desire (Fab Samperi Remix)
  8. Caar Lemar - Eclipse
  9. ProleteR - Alone After All
  10. Tab & Anitek - HoldingAgain
  11. Backini - Company B Boy
  12. Wax Tailor - The Tune
  13. G Swing (ft Jamie Berry) - Figs & Dates
  14. Kormac - The Good Lord
  15. The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist
  16. Boogie Belgique - Stairway to the USSR
  17. Steve Spiffler - Drank in a Headlock
  18. Electro Swing Circus - Harvey (Mortisville Remix)
  19. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Bossamba Jazz
  20. Ester Rada - Anything
  21. Mop Mop - I Wish I Was in Hell
  22. mtbrd. - Learntwo
  23. Koop - In a Heartbeat
  24. Karina Kappel - So Secretly (Saqib Remix)
  25. Jazzamor - Yonder Heights
  26. Mocean Worker - Summertime / Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
  27. Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Nika Zach) - Quicksand
  28. Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Rebecca Kolland) - Caught
