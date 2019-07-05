Three LSU graduates and Phi Mu alumnae died in a helicopter crash Thursday in The Bahamas, according to local authorities.
Kameron Cline, Jillian Clark and Brittney Searson were all recent University graduates. The aircraft belonged to West Virginia coal mining billionaire Chris Cline, Kameron Cline’s father, who also perished in the crash. At least three others died in the crash. The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas.
Authorities said the aircraft departed from Big Grand Cay sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. before it went missing and was found near islands that Chris Cline owned. The bodies were taken to the capital in Nassau to be officially identified according to Bahamian police superintendent Shanta Knowles.
“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement. "Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”
Clark was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, where she played volleyball and helped the team earn two state titles as a setter. Searson, a Palm Beach native, majored in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. According to her LinkedIn, she aspired to be a medical sales representative. Searson and Cline were classmates at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach.