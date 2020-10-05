These five articles circa 1990 and 1991 have been digitized by The Reveille's Digital Staff in honor of Dean Martin Johnson, who graduated from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 1991 and was an editor for The Reveille during his time at LSU.

A look into the archives: Reveille articles written by Dean Martin Johnson

Fighting for recognition
  • Martin Johnson, Editor-in-Chief in Spring 1991

Liberals and many black leaders are losing an important battle for a reason they cannot control. It's not racism, not really. It's not interna…

Guns & cheerleaders, bad combination
  • By Martin Johnson, "Reveille Sharpshooter," Editorial Assistant in Fall 1991

This whole cheerleading-hitman thing is frightening. downright scary. Competition is a good thing, but this is competition gone mad.

Digital staff member Henry Weldon contributed to this collection.

